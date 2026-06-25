CSAI Hosts National Summit on Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Age

- Advertisement -





The Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI) successfully organized its flagship National Summit, “Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Age – Securing India’s Digital Backbone,” at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. The summit brought together senior Government officials, defence leaders, telecom experts, Cybersecurity professionals, industry representatives, researchers, and technology innovators to discuss the future of securing India’s critical telecommunications infrastructure.

The conference is in pursuance to observations of our Hon’ble PM in telecom sector review held on 7.1.2026: In the present geopolitical environment, there are several attempts at bugging or snooping on the national telecom infrastructure of the country. Department may come up with a mechanism that will be responsible for ensuring the safety of Indian Telecom Network.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of eminent dignitaries including Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, Chairman, CSAI and Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India; Lt Gen Vivek Dogra, SM, Signal Officer-in-Chief; Dr. Amit Sharma, Additional Director General & Advisor Cyber, Ministry of Defence; and Shri Narendra Nath Gangavarapu, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Shri JS Deepak, Former Secretary, DOT.

The summit focused on the evolving cybersecurity challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G/6G technologies, and quantum computing. Experts deliberated on emerging threats to telecom infrastructure and discussed strategies to strengthen India’s Cyber resilience through AI-driven security, post-quantum cryptography, quantum key distribution (QKD), Cyber threat intelligence, Cloud security, and robust regulatory frameworks.

A key highlight of the event was the release of a Strategic Document on Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Era, presenting actionable recommendations for policymakers, industry leaders, telecom operators, and Cybersecurity practitioners to enhance the security and resilience of India’s Digital Communications Infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, the distinguished speakers emphasized the need for accelerating the adoption of quantum-safe technologies, promoting indigenous innovation, strengthening public-private collaboration, and building a future-ready Cybersecurity ecosystem to safeguard India’s Digital Economy and National Security.

The summit witnessed participation from over 100 senior decision-makers, including CISOs, CTOs, telecom service providers, Government officials including DOT Officers, Defence representatives, researchers, and Cybersecurity professionals. The event provided an important platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and strategic dialogue on securing India’s digital backbone against next-generation cyber threats.

CSAI expressed its gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, partners, delegates, and supporting organizations for their valuable contributions and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing India’s cybersecurity ecosystem through policy advocacy, research, awareness, capacity building, and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CSAI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 201