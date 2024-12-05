CSAI Announced Sh. Vijayant Gaur – CSIM, CISA Director General – CSAI

- Advertisement -

Cyber Security Association of India Welcomes Sh. Vijayant Gaur as Director General. The Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI) is proud to announce the appointment of Sh. Vijayant Gaur as its Director General. With over two decades of distinguished experience in cyber risk management, data protection, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain, Sh. Gaur is poised to lead CSAI into a new era of enhanced cybersecurity initiatives.

An accomplished professional with globally recognized certifications in Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Sh. Gaur brings unmatched expertise in fraud detection and safeguarding critical digital infrastructures. His appointment underscores CSAI’s commitment to addressing the pressing challenges in India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Lt. Gen. (Dr) Rajesh Pant, Former NCSC, Prime Minister’s Office, GOI & Chairman CSAI President of CSAI

Commenting on the appointment, Lt. Gen. (Dr) Rajesh Pant, Former NCSC, Prime Minister’s Office, GOI & Chairman CSAI President of CSAI, said “We are thrilled to welcome Sh. Vijayant Gaur to lead our association. His vision, experience, and deep understanding of cybersecurity will be invaluable as we work to secure India’s digital future and protect against emerging threats.“

Sh. Vijayant Gaur expressed his gratitude, stating “I am honored to join the Cyber Security Association of India at this pivotal time. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, it is imperative to strengthen our cybersecurity framework, foster innovation, and build resilient systems. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders, government agencies, and stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure digital environment for all.”

Under Sh. Gaur’s leadership, CSAI aims to fortify its role as a key enabler of cybersecurity awareness, policy advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives across the nation. His appointment marks a significant step in advancing India’s cybersecurity preparedness to tackle the challenges of the digital age.

The Cyber Security Association of India is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity awareness, fostering innovation, and providing expert guidance to protect India’s digital infrastructure. CSAI collaborates with key stakeholders across industries to build robust cybersecurity frameworks and support national efforts in achieving digital security.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CSAI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 75