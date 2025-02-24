Crucial X10 Pro SSD Delivers Lightning – Fast Transfer Speeds, Fits Easily in Your Pocket

- Advertisement -

The compact and powerful Crucial’s X10 Pro portable SSD drive, available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds in a form factor that easily fits in your pocket. This SSD is one of the smallest external storage drives that is available in the market. It measures 65mm x 50mm, and includes a lanyard hole, allowing users an option to carry it in the keychain.

Engineered by Micron, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD comes in anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft -touch base that makes it anti-skid. This tiny compact drive would easily slip it into your coin pocket and you can take it anywhere. The rubberized texture adds a feeling of durability and sturdiness. The drive feels solid with no bending or flexing, and its rectangular shape makes it easy to store in a box or backpack. There’s a white light indicator in the lanyard hole that glows when the SSD is connected to a machine. The Crucial X10 Pro comes with a USB Type-C interface with USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the body. The drive gets a Type-C to Type-C cable making it a versatile solution for smartphones, tablets and PCs that come with USB Type-C port.

Crucial X10 Pro SSD performance: The Crucial X10 Pro is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS and Android – making it a versatile option. We were able to easily transfer files between our computers (from Windows to macOS) and Android phones. This kind of flexibility is super convenient and saves a lot of hassle. Crucial claims that the SSD offers a sequential read speed of 2100MB/s and a sequential speed of 2000MB/s.

The tiny Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD is incredibly fast and compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Whether you’re a professional who needs to move large files quickly, or just someone who values speed and convenience, the X10 Pro is an excellent choice. If the price might be a barrier for some, the speed, convenience and peace of mind it offers make it a worthwhile investment for anyone who needs one of the best in portable storage.

