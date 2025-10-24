Crucial Unleashes Its Most Powerful Gaming Memory Yet – DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Crucial®, a brand of Micron Technology, Inc., is deepening its commitment to gamers with the debut of Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) 6400 CL32 Gaming DRAM. Engineered for tech enthusiasts and offered in 32GB kits or 16GB single modules, this new memory delivers faster speeds, lower latency and a bold new design that looks as good as it performs. This launch cements Crucial’s commitment to PC gamers with new 10-nanosecond/CL32-class latency and delivers on feedback related to aesthetics, now with a new elevated heatspreader design.

Mr. Dinesh Bahal, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group

“Today’s AAA games are more immersive, fast paced and demanding than ever. They push systems to their limits with real-time action, intense multitasking and ultra-high frame rates,” said Mr. Dinesh Bahal, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Gamers need memory that can keep up. Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 is designed for those who want to win on both performance and style. It helps players load games faster, react instantly and stay ahead of the competition. It’s fast, reliable and looks incredible inside your rig.”

Performance and specs

Delivering meaningful performance gains in memory-sensitive games like Watch Dogs: Legion and Red Dead Redemption, Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 offers average frame rate improvements of up to 25%, for smoother gameplay. While performance gains vary by title and hardware configuration, the most significant improvements are typically seen in games and applications that are memory-intensive.

With speeds up to 6400MT/s, this memory delivers up to 37.5% lower latency than JEDEC-standard DDR5, is optimized for next-gen multi-core CPUs and supports stable overclocking with Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ (requires manual BIOS enablement). It’s compatible with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors, ensuring seamless integration into modern gaming and creative setups.

Key features:

Faster than ever : Up to 6400MT/s speed and CL32 latency means quicker reactions and smoother gameplay: More than 14% faster than standard 5600 DRAM.

: Up to 6400MT/s speed and CL32 latency means quicker reactions and smoother gameplay: More than 14% faster than standard 5600 DRAM. Micron-powered performance : Backed by Micron’s trusted memory technology for long-term reliability and energy efficiency.

: Backed by Micron’s trusted memory technology for long-term reliability and energy efficiency. Multitask like a pro: Perfect for gaming, livestreaming, 3D rendering and content creation, making it ideal for custom builds or for anyone who uses data-intensive applications like AI and machine learning.

Engineered to win, styled to stand out

With a camo-inspired pattern, available in stealth matte black or snow fox white, Crucial’s refined heatspreader combines function with standout aesthetics. A diamond-cut Crucial logo and bold “Crucial Pro” spine branding introduce a refined, tactical look. Designed for durability, the new heatspreader delivers reliable cooling performance and a clean, modern finish that complements high-performance builds.

Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 Gaming DRAM will be available starting October 21, through e-tailers, retailers and channel partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Crucial

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 110