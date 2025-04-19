Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory – OC Gaming Edition Delivers Unstoppable Speed and Superior Performance

- Advertisement -

Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory with the blazing speed and massive bandwidth helps you push performance to the next level mobilizing the power of low latency to beat the clock and fuel your next win. This powerful, high-performance memory supports next-gen multicore CPUs and stable overclocking with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO.

Unstoppable speed up to 6,400MHz: Every millisecond gained in fast-paced gameplay counts, so take advantage of lower latency for higher frame rates per second for a smoother gaming experience that’s ideal for memory-intensive AAA games.

Available in black or white, its outstanding features include:

Accelerated performance:

• Lower latency for higher frame rates per second and smoother gaming

• Ideal for memory-intensive AAA games

Compatibility:

• Supports next-gen multicore CPUs and stable overclocking with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO

Flexibility:

• Support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO on the same module

• Keep your options open with ultimate flexibility for your build

Micron quality and reliability:

• Micron delivers cutting-edge engineering

• Superior component and module-level testing for all Crucial DRAM products Confirmed compatibility means the systems can boot at the default (JEDEC) memory profile of the memory module, however, booting at the advertised overclocked speed and extended timings is not guaranteed as overclocking performance is dependent on multiple other factors that are beyond Crucial’s control. It includes CPU tier, motherboard tier, BIOS version and stability, module rank and configuration and the number of modules installed per memory channel. If the system fails to boot when XMP/EXPO is enabled, please reset your CMOS or if needed, refer to your motherboard or system manual for instructions to revert all settings back to default, and allow the parts to detect the speed the system will support.

Best for:

• Newer desktop computing platforms

• Dedicated gamers, DIYers, and overclockers

Key Features:

• Speed: 6,400MT/s

• Extended timings: 38-40-40-84

• Densities: 16GB and 32GB

• Kit Densities: 2x16GB and 2X32GB

• Performance: Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support

• Compatibility: Supports next-gen multi-core CPUs and stable overclocking with Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO

• Design: Sleek style in a unique, origami-inspired aluminum heat spreader

• Colors – Black and white

• Warranty: 10 Year Limited lifetime

