Crucial by Micron is No. 1 Brand in the Indian Internal SSD market with 11% market share

- Advertisement -

Crucial by Micron has become the No. 1 brand in the Indian Internal SSD market capturing 11% market share. The India Consumer Internal SSD market shipments registered 119% growth YoY where Crucial by Micron has outperformed all other brands, According to CMR India Hard Drive Market report for Q1 CY2022.

Crucial by Micron, despite tough competition, maintained its growth momentum and achieved leadership position. In recent times, Crucial has built a wide customer base across India to provide performance-oriented storage solutions.

Swati Kalia, Analyst, Cyber Media Research

“The SSD market is projected to witness significant revenue growth. The SSDs are becoming more popular with portable PCs because of their ruggedness and low energy consumption. With all the advantages that SSD has over HDD, price, availability and capacity are probably the primary factors constraining the acceptance of this new technology. With the rising use of highly scalable memory devices, the market is likely to grow significantly,” stated Swati Kalia, Analyst, Cyber Media Research.

As the demand for SSDs in various segments such as gaming, enterprise, education, content creation, etc saw a rapid rise, Crucial by Micron, by providing highly innovative and reliable storage solutions, has witnessed a rapid growth in the recent years.

Micron Technology announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended June 2, 2022. Fiscal Q3 2022 highlights:

Revenue of $8.64 billion versus $7.79 billion for the prior quarter and $7.42 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $2.63 billion, or $2.34 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $2.94 billion, or $2.59 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.84 billion versus $3.63 billion for the prior quarter and $3.56 billion for the same period last year

Mr Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO, Micron Technology

“Micron delivered record revenue in the fiscal third quarter driven by our team’s excellent execution across technology, products and manufacturing,” said Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO, Micron Technology. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth in fiscal 2023. We are confident about the long-term secular demand for memory and storage and are well positioned to deliver strong cross-cycle financial performance.”

The brand has strengthened its presence by partnering with the leading distributors like RP tech India, Supertron and Tech Data in the Indian market. Micron with its channel-friendly approach has witnessed rapid growth in a short period to become one of the leading providers of storage solutions in India. The brand has a wide range of innovative storage solutions.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.