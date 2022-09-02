Crucial Announces Crucial® Connect- Launched DDR5 DRAM

- Advertisement - -

Micron India‘s Sales team conducted a Channel partner meet called ‘Crucial Connect’ for its Commercial channel partners at Hotel Eros, New Delhi, to discuss the future technology roadmap and product portfolio.

The Crucial Connect was attended by 150+ channel partners and was the first channel meeting in Delhi to be organized post-pandemic. This event acted as a common interactive platform to nurture the relationship with the Channel and discuss strategies to develop new opportunities together.

During the partner meet, there was a discussion around several newly launched products in the DRAM and SSD categories. The most prominent was Crucial® DDR5 DRAM, which is a new ground-breaking technology that’s engineered to handle processing demands of next-gen computing. This is a giant leap forward in DRAM speed and performance from the previous generation namely DDR4. Micron also announced the availability of Gen 4 NVMe™ SSD – Crucial P3 Plus & P5 Plus and Crucial Portable X8 4TB SSD in India.

The Crucial Connect event was attended by channel partners covering resellers, value-added resellers, and System Integrators. The meet was conducted in an interactive manner and included a fun quiz and awards were given to winning channel partners. Micron has laid emphasis on nurturing strong channel engagement across multiple cities and consistent channel enablement is our top priority. Through such engagement, the brand is developing an ecosystem that is able to provide better memory & storage solutions for end customers.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director – Sales India & SAARC, Micron

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director – Sales India & SAARC, Micron revealed, “We at Micron offer the best-in-class solutions in terms of storage. Micron has come a long way in the last two and half years and would like to thank our channel partners for establishing a very strong engagement with the brand Crucial by Micron. We have a very good partner connect that is strengthened by regular communications & engagements. Further, expanding geographic coverage is one of our key strategic imperatives and we have worked closely with our distributors to achieving a widespread & robust channel coverage for Crucial products across India. Given the massive growth in digital platforms for marketing, we invested a lot in social and digital space for our promotions. Micron will continue to work closely with the channel partners to keep them updated in terms of evolving technology trends.”

The brand also plans to organize such events in other cities too in the future.

