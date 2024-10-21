Crucial and NVIDIA Unite at RTX AI PC Day in Navi Mumbai, Showcasing the Future of AI-Powered Computing

- Advertisement -

Crucial and NVIDIA teamed up to make the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai the epicenter of cutting-edge technology, during the highly anticipated RTX AI PC Day. This landmark event showcased the transformative power of AI and machine learning in modern PCs, offering professionals, developers, and gamers a glimpse into the future of computing.

As a leading memory and storage solutions provider, Crucial played a key role in demonstrating how their cutting-edge products, combined with NVIDIA’s AI-driven advancements, are pushing the boundaries of performance in content creation, data analysis, and game development. Attendees experienced live demos, hands-on workshops, and exclusive insights into how Crucial’s memory solutions complement NVIDIA’s real-time rendering and advanced AI processing capabilities.

RTX AI PC Day attracted tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike, who engaged in gaming tournaments, product giveaways, and interactions with top brands including Ant Esports, Colorful, Cooler Master, MSI, and Zotac Gaming. Crucial’s collaboration with NVIDIA highlighted the pivotal role of high-performance memory in accelerating AI computing, ensuring seamless experiences for developers and gamers.

Navi Mumbai proudly hosted this celebration of AI-powered innovation, solidifying its place as a key venue for future-forward technology events.

