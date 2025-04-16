Thursday, April 17, 2025
CrowdStrike Appoints Karthik Sathuragiri as Director and Head of Marketing for India and South Asia

CrowdStrike has appointed Mr. Karthik Sathuragiri as Director and Head of Marketing for India and South Asia. This development underscores CrowdStrike’s new impetus to the Indian market.

In his new role, Karthik Sathuragiri leads marketing strategy, brand, demand generation, partner, and field marketing efforts across the region, helping organizations build resilience and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Sathuragiri joins CrowdStrike from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led marketing for AWS in India and South Asia. During his stint with AWS, Sathuragiri played a key role in shaping AWS’s regional growth narrative, launching scalable campaigns, and building one of the most recognized tech brands in the market.

Equipped with a postgraduate degree from UCLA Anderson School of Management, Sathuragiri brings nearly two decades of experience across cybersecurity, cloud, SaaS, and automation. He has held senior leadership roles at SAP, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, and Freshworks.

