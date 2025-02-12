Cricket Fever ON, Transform Your Home with LUMA LED Projector, Only ₹2,999 on POP UPI – TecSox

- Advertisement -

TecSox, a leader in affordable and innovative consumer electronics, has announced an exclusive partnership with Pop UPI to revolutionize how fans experience live sports at home. Just in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy, TecSox introduces its LUMA LED Projector, a feature-packed, high-performance device available at an unbeatable price of ₹2,999. With the byline “Every Home is a Stadium,” this collaboration aims to bring the thrill of the game to fans everywhere, transforming their living rooms into immersive arenas.

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is engineered to deliver a stunning, larger-than-life viewing experience. Equipped with advanced LED technology, the projector offers bright, vivid visuals and crisp details, perfectly suited for enjoying the Champions Trophy matches. Its compact, portable design ensures flexibility, allowing fans to set up their stadiums wherever they like—be it the living room, bedroom, or even the backyard.

Mr. Puneet Gulati, Founder of TecSox, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “The Champions Trophy is an emotion for millions. With the TecSox LED Projector and our exclusive Pop UPI partnership, TecSox ensures every home becomes a stadium. We want to democratize technology, and create disruption with India’s most affordable projector. Every home will be a stadium, where cricket comes to life!”

Commenting on this exciting partnership, Mr. Satyam Mohanty, Category Head at Pop UPI said, “The Champions Trophy is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration that unites millions. At Pop UPI, we are always on the lookout for like-minded partners to offer quality products to our customers. With the TecSox LED Projector, we are thrilled to exclusively team up with TecSox to bring the stadium experience at an unbeatable price or Rs 2,999”

As part of this exclusive partnership with Pop UPI, TecSox has streamlined the purchasing process, enabling a seamless, secure, and convenient payment experience for customers across India. By leveraging Pop UPI’s trusted platform, customers can access the TecSox LED Projector effortlessly and take advantage of exclusive launch offers.

