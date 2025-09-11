Crestron Redefines Hybrid Collaboration with Latest Innovations at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

Crestron, the global leader in workplace technology and smart collaboration solutions, concluded a highly successful showcase at InfoComm India 2025. The company received an overwhelming response from industry professionals for its flagship innovations — the Sightline Experience with Visual AI and One-Touch Meeting capability, which set new benchmarks for hybrid collaboration and meeting equity.

Across the three-day event, Crestron’s booth drew strong engagement from enterprise leaders, AV integrators, and technology partners. Mr. Jacques Bertrand, EVP Asia at Crestron Electronics, and Mr. Gagan Verma, Vice President – India & SAARC at Crestron Electronics, personally interacted with visitors, addressing queries and sharing insights on how Crestron’s solutions can simplify hybrid collaboration and deliver measurable business outcomes. Their presence underscored Crestron’s commitment to strengthening customer and partner relationships in the region.

The Sightline Experience, powered by Visual AI and multi-camera intelligence, impressed visitors with its ability to deliver true meeting equity by dynamically tracking speakers and ensuring every participant — remote or in-room — is fully engaged. Meanwhile, One-Touch Meeting was appreciated for its speed and simplicity, enabling collaboration to begin instantly with just a single touch.

“InfoComm India has always been a vital platform for us to engage directly with our customers and partners,” said Mr. Jacques Bertrand. “The positive feedback we received this year validates our belief that technology should make life simpler and collaboration more inclusive. With Sightline and One-Touch Meetings, we are creating experiences that are intuitive, reliable, and future-ready.”

As hybrid work models become the standard across industries, organizations are looking for solutions that reduce complexity and make collaboration more natural. Crestron is addressing this demand with technologies that bring inclusivity, consistency, and simplicity to every meeting space.

Mr. Gagan Verma added, “The response from Indian enterprises has been remarkable. We saw tremendous interest in solutions that can address hybrid work challenges with simplicity and consistency. It’s clear that organizations here are ready to embrace technologies that not only improve productivity but also empower their teams to connect better.”

With a portfolio spanning content distribution, intelligent room control, hybrid collaboration, and automation, Crestron continues to lead the way in transforming how people work, learn, and connect. The strong industry response at InfoComm India reaffirmed the country’s role as a strategic growth market for Crestron, reflecting the company’s commitment to investing in India and enabling businesses with future-ready workplace technologies.

