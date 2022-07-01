Crestron Organized Technology Day, Celebrating Customers and Partners

- Advertisement -

Crestron, a global leader in workplace automation and collaboration solutions, celebrated its Technology Day on 29-30 June, 2022 in Bangalore. The event spanning over 2 days celebrated its customers and partners in varied forms.

At the gala event, Crestron displayed its state-of-the-art technology solutions to its customers and partners while giving them an opportunity to interact with industry peers and learn from Crestron’s solutions experts about how to transform their traditional workplace into digital ones.

Today, Crestron Electronics is synonymous with empowering its end-users by offering employees the tools they need to be more productive, be it inside or outside of the office. This includes creating workspaces that promote productivity and attract employees to the office with easy scheduling and better collaboration that deliver an improved workflow in the hybrid world. The event showcased Crestron’s AV/UC Solutions:

Crestron Flex supporting Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms

AirMedia – wireless presentation and conferencing systems

Crestron Flex Scheduler – platform designed to maximize workflow and increase productivity

DM NVXAVoIP

VC4 &XIO Cloud – Technology operations management platform

The event concluded with rewarding and recognizing the key partners of Crestron. Through the event, Crestron emphasized focusing on building more clientele and driving new innovations through its technology. Here, Partners and Customers had a hands-on experience, an opportunity to understand Crestron and its technology better and how to grow further.

Mr. Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron India

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron India, quoted, “Pandemic has changed the world forever. Be it our employees, customers, or partners. The way of working has changed for all of us. Hence, it is important to come together, take a break, bond with each, reflect back on our successes and shortcomings and navigate the future path accordingly. I believe Crestron Technology Day is a great step in helping us achieve our vision in a much better way”.

Mr. Joel Mulpeter, Director Product Marketing, Crestron Asia

Accompanying him, Mr. Joel Mulpeter, Director Product Marketing, Crestron Asia, demonstrated the same level of excitement, said, “This is happening after a very long time, due to the halt brought in by the pandemic. We were thrilled to meet our customers and partners both and see what this event translated into, leading to joy and success amongst all. After all, a personal touch is a personal touch. Incredible!”

In these changing times where hybrid work environment has become a ‘norm’ and resources are more geographically spread than ever, having reliable technology for effective communication is invaluable to any business.

Mr. Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President, Crestron Asia

Mr. Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President, Crestron Asia, quoted, “We are elated to see our valued customers and partners. Crestron wants to focus on building a strong clientele through new innovations through our unmatched technology. It’s a platform where partners will have an opportunity to understand Crestron and its technology better and to align themselves to grow further.”

