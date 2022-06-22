Crestron Collaborates with Zoom to Organize Zoom Rooms Experience Day

- Advertisement -

Crestron Electronics, a global leader in seamless conferencing products and hardware innovations, teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to organize Zoom Rooms Experience Day on June 15. The event was organized with the aim of elevating employee and customer engagement and addressing the challenges present at the workspace.

The Zoom Rooms Experience Day featured a walkthrough experience of Crestron’s hardware innovations and Zoom Rooms powered by Zoom’s platform. Both Zoom and Creston, each pioneer in their respective areas of expertise, are working to bring video collaboration into any space seamlessly. Their combined offerings are designed in a way to elevate employee and customer engagement for organizations across varied sizes and industries.

This collaboration offers the participants a journey that will allow them to:

Discuss their workspace challenges

Consult the Crestron team on hardware options

Discuss with Zoom experts on the right solution for their business

Deep dive into Zoom Rooms’ functions and features

Speak with Zoom and Crestron teams for the right solution for their customers

Mr. Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron India

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron India, quoted, “We are elated and thrilled for the day and to the point, we have reached today. From here on, we only want to continue to leverage the collaborations and work enormously towards the innovations in the employee and customer engagement sphere. This is an important area of business, after all. Businesses run on their employees and customers, and we want to ensure that it runs seamlessly, especially in the digital world we are growing in.”

Workplace collaboration solution provider Crestron Electronics is synonymous with empowering their end-users by offering employees the tools they need to be more productive, be it inside or outside of the office. This includes creating workspaces that promote productivity and attract employees to the office with easy scheduling and better collaboration that deliver an improved workflow in the hybrid world.

