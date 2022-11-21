Crestron Celebrates its Technology and Customers through Technology Day

- Advertisement - -

Crestron celebrated its another edition of Technology Day on November 18, 2022, in Hyderabad. The event celebrated the customers, technology and people through multiple touch-points.

The COVID-19 pandemic had pushed all of us to work remotely. As the shackles of the pandemic started loosening up, we started with a hybrid work model. In both the scenarios, technology is playing a key role, and this is what they want to celebrate.

This celebratory gathering helped people to get a hands-on experience of Crestron’s innovative solutions for a seamless modern workplace. However, this is not it. The event involved live demonstrations of the latest Crestron AV and UC Solutions’ Portfolio , networking with industry peers and learning from Crestron Solution Experts and explore ways to transform a traditional workplace into a Digital Workplace

Gagan Verma, Vice President-India & SAARC

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the event, Gagan Verma, Vice President-India & SAARC, quoted, “Technology has always been an integral part of our business. It plays a very important role in today’s communication with our people and for enterprises, especially with widely spread resources across the nation. Therefore, we at Crestron, always strive to continue delivering world-class technology solutions to our customers, while strengthening collaboration, uplifting productivity and innovating for the people.”

In these changing times where a hybrid work environment has become a norm and resources are more geographically spread than ever, having reliable technology for effective communication is invaluable to any business.

At Crestron, we understand that success is based on a total commitment in delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to our valued customers, through which we strengthen collaboration, productivity and innovation to keep people connected, from anywhere at any time.

