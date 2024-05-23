Creative Newtech and CyberPowerPC Announce JV for CyberPowerPC India Launch

- Advertisement -

Creative Newtech Ltd. and CyberPower Inc. have signed a joint venture to bring Cyber PowerPC, North America’s biggest gaming PC brand, to India. This marks CyberPowerPC’s foray into Asia and will bring the brand’s award-winning gaming rigs and seamless configurators to Indian gamers.

For over 25 years, CyberPowerPC has been a market leader in the US, achieving recognition as the biggest gaming PC brand in North America with a reputation for innovation and quality. The company’s collaboration with noted brands like Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, Zotac, Kingston, Western Digital, Cooler Master, Adata, Phanteks, and Lian Li has kept it at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that gamers receive the most effective configurations tailored to their needs.

Vishal Parekh, former marketing leader of NODWIN Gaming, Kingston, and HyperX, has been appointed as the brand’s COO in India and will lead its operations in the country.

Mr.Eric Cheung, Founder and CEO of CyberPowerPC

Mr.Eric Cheung, Founder and CEO of CyberPowerPC, remarked: “We have been keenly observing the Indian gaming market for a while, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to launch in the country. The Indian gaming market is poised for exponential growth, and we believe our more than 25 years of experience and expertise will contribute to this growing industry. CyberPowerPC is set to elevate the Indian gaming experience to new heights. Our partnership with Creative Newtech and American Future Technology underscores our commitment to delivering not just excellence but a chapter in gaming performance and reliability.”

Mr. Ketan Patel, Chairman & MD of Creative Newtech Ltd

Mr. Ketan Patel, Chairman & MD of Creative Newtech Ltd., said, “Having been a leading player in the evolving technologies space for over 20 years, we have continually upgraded and evolved to meet the highest standards and adapt to changing user needs. We take pride in bringing globally trusted brands to India and are thrilled to partner with CyberPowerPC to deliver their extensive lineup to the vibrant community of Indian gamers. Our combined expertise propels our shared vision to introduce top-tier gaming technology to the rapidly expanding Indian market, ensuring immersive and state-of-the-art gaming experiences for all.”

CyberPowerPC became the number one OEM in the US, with over 100,000 Microsoft Windows sold in 2014 – 2015. In 2018, the company was selected to represent Amazon’s Choice SKU for Gaming Desktop PCs. The brand’s offerings are available at nearly every major retailer in the US and Canada, such as Costco, Walmart, Staples, Fingerhut, Rakuten, etc. It is also the number one at Best Buy in the category.

CyberPowerPC was the only non-MNC in the top 10 Units Sold for Desktops and 5 of the top 10 Gaming Desktops sold in 2022.

CyberPowerPC systems are engineered for peak performance and reliability, featuring seamless compatibility across various parts and platforms and smooth configuration processes. Each system boasts FPS specs verified through UL Solutions to meet the highest performance standards and comes with authentic Windows 11 pre-installed, providing a premium, uninterrupted gaming experience.

According to a report from Statista, India’s gaming industry surged to ₹220 billion in 2023 from ₹181 billion in 2022, driven by a rise in online gamers from 183 million in 2017 to 455 million in 2023, including 120 million paying users with an ARPU of up to $20. The key growth drivers include affordable data, advancements in cloud gaming, and governmental support for esports careers. Additionally, the pandemic-induced shift towards online gaming and the development of broadband connectivity in Tier-II and Tier-III cities have significantly impacted this surge.

