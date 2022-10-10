Crayon Software Experts India Recognized by Great Place to Work among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022!

- Advertisement - -

Crayon Software Experts India, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India among – India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022! This award is a testament to Crayon’s values and culture and its increased efforts and focuses on diversifying its workforce in terms of gender and equal opportunities for its employees.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 5th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 75 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon Software Experts India

“We are extremely excited to be recognized as one of India’s top 750 Workplaces for Women 2022. This showcases that we at Crayon India provide the best environment for nurturing women’s talent. We believe in enabling people to help them to grow, thrive, and win through constant engagement, cutting-edge tools, training, events, and programs,” expressed Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, Crayon Software Experts India.

“Diversity and inclusivity is the core philosophy at Crayon. We are constantly working to empower our employees by respecting and appreciating what makes them different. We allow for exploration of these different characteristics in a safe, positive, inclusive, and nurturing environment. All employees in our organization bring a diverse set of perspectives, work, and life experiences, as well as cultural differences,” said Melody Lopez, Director and Chief of Staff at Crayon Software Experts India.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work, India.

“Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition, the journey of Making India a Great Place to Work for All is only getting started!” Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work, India. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work For All

