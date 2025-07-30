CP PLUS’s Evolutionary CTC (CP PLUS Trusted Core) Technology Ensures Your Surveillance Infrastructure Remains Secure, Reliable, and Resilient

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, a global leader in advanced security & surveillance solutions, offers an extensive portfolio of HD DVR/NVR, HD CCTV camera, 4G & flood light camera, network CCTV camera, speed dome, home security Wi-Fi camera, surveillance software, video door phone, time & attendance, mobile DVR, anti-corrosion camera, monitors, 4G routers, thermal camera, body worn, PoE switch, cable, power supply, video door bell, door sensor, DVR rack, dash cam, baby monitors, interactive display, SD card and more. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD at CP PLUS, shares about their product line, marketing strategy, and future plans.

Please brief us on CP PLUS’ latest security portfolio across the consumer, office, and enterprise segments. What are your key differentiators?

CP PLUS offers a comprehensive and evolving security portfolio tailored to meet the unique requirements of consumers, offices, and enterprise segments. From simple plug-and-play DIY easy-to-install Wi-Fi cameras for households to the intelligent video surveillance systems for businesses and scalable enterprise-grade solutions for critical infrastructure, CP PLUS continues to deliver unmatched security through innovation. Our consumer range features smart Wi-Fi cameras, video door phones, dashcams, and mobile-integrated surveillance systems for ease and convenience. Offices and SMEs benefit from advanced IP and analog solutions with centralized management and AI-enabled analytics. For enterprises, we offer end-to-end solutions including Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC), AI-based analytics platforms like EVMS Pro, and cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition, ANPR, and intelligent traffic management systems.

What sets CP PLUS apart is our position as the only Indian brand with the largest portfolio of STQC-Certified products – a mark of trust, cybersecurity readiness, and compliance. We are actively driving indigenous innovation with next-gen solutions, Indian-developed IP SoCs, and surveillance systems purpose-built for India’s varied climates and geographies. Unlike competitors, CP PLUS is deeply committed to building secure, smart, and self-reliant surveillance ecosystems across Bharat, not just selling products but engineering trust.

With increasing concerns over data privacy and secure access, how does CP PLUS ensure end-to-end encryption and secure data handling across its product line? We’d love to hear more about your CTC Technology.

In today’s hyper-connected world, where our homes are increasingly becoming ecosystems of smart devices, security is no longer just about keeping doors locked; it’s about protecting every byte of digital information that flows within and beyond the walls. With the rising tide of cyber threats targeting smart homes, whether through unsecured networks, vulnerable devices, or loopholes in application layers, the modern user rightly demands more than just surveillance. They demand trust. They need assurance. And at CP PLUS, we’ve answered this need with the unveiling of our most revolutionary innovation: CTC Technology – CP PLUS Trusted Core Technology.

CTC is not just a technological milestone; it’s the new DNA of secure surveillance. Born from years of research and crafted for the complexities of today’s cybersecurity landscape, CTC Technology is our response to the multifaceted threats that plague modern homes and infrastructures alike. We understand that safety today is deeply intertwined with data protection. With CTC, we offer a promise that your surveillance ecosystem is not only watching over your physical space but also standing guard over your digital perimeter.

CTC is designed to deliver Complete Security across all fronts – cybersecurity, operational integrity, network protection, data encryption, application safety, and hardware-level component security. Each of these domains has been fortified with advanced layers of defense, ensuring a surveillance solution that isn’t just smart, but intelligently resilient.

Let me walk you through the six foundational pillars that make CTC the most secure surveillance platform we’ve ever developed:

Cyber Security: In an age where cyberattacks grow more intricate by the day, CTC brings robust protection against hacking, unauthorized access, malware intrusions, and brute-force breaches. Operational Security: It ensures that your systems operate seamlessly without falling prey to disruptions, sabotage, or unintended manipulations. Network Security: CTC guards every channel of communication between your devices and the cloud, making sure that no data is intercepted or tampered with in transit. Data Security: Your surveillance footage is encrypted, stored safely, and guarded against manipulation, ensuring that your privacy stays yours. Application Security: CTC strengthens the very software that powers your surveillance systems, shielding it from vulnerabilities, exploits, and backdoor entries. Critical Component Security: From the firmware to the chips embedded within, every component is protected from tampering or modification.

But we didn’t stop there. With growing regulatory concerns and compliance mandates on data security, we made sure CTC meets the highest standards. All the CP PLUS cameras developed with the CTC Technology are STQC Certified, a government-backed assurance that our technology adheres to the most stringent cybersecurity norms. This certification reflects our steadfast commitment to user safety and responsible innovation.

Now, let’s delve deeper into the sophisticated underbelly of CTC: the silent guardians embedded into its framework –

Firmware and Software Integrity (Secure Boot Process) : This ensures that every time your surveillance device starts, only trusted and verified firmware is executed. No surprises. No unauthorized code.

: This ensures that every time your surveillance device starts, only trusted and verified firmware is executed. No surprises. No unauthorized code. Hardware-Based Root of Trust : Think of it as a tamper-proof vault for your system’s core integrity, ensuring that nothing unverified makes its way into your operational infrastructure.

: Think of it as a tamper-proof vault for your system’s core integrity, ensuring that nothing unverified makes its way into your operational infrastructure. Cryptographic Security (AES-256 and RSA-Based Encryption) : We use industry-leading algorithms to protect sensitive data, ensuring that even if intercepted, your data remains undecipherable and useless to bad actors.

: We use industry-leading algorithms to protect sensitive data, ensuring that even if intercepted, your data remains undecipherable and useless to bad actors. Encrypted Communication (TLS 1.2/1.3) : Your live feeds, alerts, and stored clips are transmitted through secure tunnels, fortified with the highest-grade security protocols.

: Your live feeds, alerts, and stored clips are transmitted through secure tunnels, fortified with the highest-grade security protocols. Resistance to Side-Channel Attacks : Even sophisticated attacks that attempt to gather data by monitoring the physical operation of your system are rendered ineffective.

: Even sophisticated attacks that attempt to gather data by monitoring the physical operation of your system are rendered ineffective. Secure Firmware Development Lifecycle : From inception to deployment, every line of code is developed within a security-first ecosystem, eliminating vulnerabilities before they ever reach your home.

: From inception to deployment, every line of code is developed within a security-first ecosystem, eliminating vulnerabilities before they ever reach your home. Trusted Supply Chain Assurance: We validate every component – hardware, software, firmware – down to its origin, ensuring that nothing counterfeit or malicious enters the CP PLUS surveillance chain.

In simpler terms, it’s a fortress of technology:

Only trusted firmware runs at startup.

Tamper-proof hardware guards the core.

Every byte is encrypted.

Every transmission is secured.

No room for attack vectors – digital or physical.

And why is this important for smart homes? Because the more intelligent your home becomes, the more data it generates, and the more attractive it becomes to cyber predators. With CTC, we are flipping the script. We’re not just reacting to threats – we’re anticipating them. We’re not just protecting cameras – we’re defending your privacy, identity, peace of mind, and everything in between.

Our customers deserve technology they can trust, technology that stands silently but firmly between them and the threats lurking in the digital ether. Whether it’s a parent checking on their baby from a remote location, a homeowner reviewing nighttime activity, or a smart AI-based system flagging anomalies, CTC ensures that all of it remains under your control and visible only to you.

CTC Technology is not just about surveillance. It is about securing the essence of smart living. It’s about empowering users with the confidence that their homes are not only being watched, but being protected from the inside out.

As we move forward in this digitally driven era, CP PLUS stands ready with the solutions of tomorrow, today. CTC is our declaration to the world: That your data, your devices, and your dwellings will remain safe, secure, and unbreachable.

How is your ‘Make in India’ initiative progressing? How does the STQC certification enhance CP PLUS’ credibility in the security and surveillance market?

At CP PLUS, we believe in delivering technology that not only leads the industry but also empowers our country to meet its security challenges head-on. Achieving the ER IoTSCS STQC certification for the largest product line in the industry is a testament to our commitment to excellence in security technology. With dozens more certificates coming our way in the coming months, it assures our customers that they are investing in products that meet the highest benchmarks of performance, safety, and quality.

There is no doubt about how important such certification is. When critical infrastructure relies more on digital monitoring, the uncertainty about outcomes is also greater, and there is a more likelihood a security breach. Surveillance in metro areas, along borders, and in smart cities needs all nodes to be tamper-proof, secure, and dependable.

STQC certification embodies a commitment to quality, trust, and excellence within India’s security and surveillance industry. By certifying critical systems, it underpins the reliability of technologies safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure and citizens. With CP PLUS leading the charge through certified innovations, the future of surveillance in India is not only secure but also getting more and more advanced each day.

Overall, STQC certification is more than an indication of quality- it checks a product’s ability to handle modern risks and remain within national guidance. It helps India strengthen its digital surveillance infrastructure by keeping systems protected, made at home, and up-to-date. CP PLUS is leading the industry, so firms are able to contribute to a safer nation and the creation of a self-reliant and tech-savvy India.

What pre-sale and post-installation support does CP PLUS offer in terms of service and training to ensure an enhanced customer experience?

At CP PLUS, customer experience is a 360-degree journey – seamlessly integrated across pre-sales, installation, training, and lifelong support. In the pre-sale phase, we empower our customers through interactive experiences, personalized consultations, and on-site demos for enterprise clients. Our sales teams work consultatively, offering tailored surveillance blueprints that suit the specific needs of homes, institutions, or cities. Post-installation, we stand apart through our robust service infrastructure, with pan-India service centers, a multilingual toll-free helpline, and the CP PLUS IntelliServe app for easy ticket logging and remote diagnostics.

Our website and other Support Portals offer a rich library of manuals, firmware updates, and how-to guides. Our commitment to upskilling also includes extensive webinars and certification modules for users and professionals alike. Whether it’s a homeowner installing a Wi-Fi camera or a government agency managing hundreds of IP cameras, CP PLUS ensures every user is educated, empowered, and supported. This isn’t just about selling a product; it’s about building lasting confidence through trust, training, and tech-backed support.

What programs and incentives do you offer to empower your channel partners and system integrators (SIs)?

CP PLUS boasts one of the strongest and most well-knit channel ecosystems in the country, spanning from metro cities to deep rural pockets. The cornerstone of this network is our CP PLUS Galaxy Store Initiative, a retail-forward program aimed at expanding visibility and accessibility. We’ve already established over 75 Galaxy Stores across India, with hundreds more in the pipeline for 2025. These stores are not just retail points; they are brand experience centers, enabling customers and partners to interact with live products and get expert consultation.

Beyond retail, we invest heavily in partner enablement. Our dedicated training and certification programs, under the banner of Mission Tech, have already trained over 60,000 professionals, including system integrators, installers, and sales personnel. We host regular regional roadshows, technical workshops, and webinars to update our partners on the latest technologies, from AI analytics to cybersecurity best practices.

Our CP PLUS Partner app further empowers partners with real-time information, e-learning modules, and order management tools. From product discovery to after-sales support, our partners are equipped with everything they need to succeed in their regions. The strength of CP PLUS doesn’t lie in its product alone, but in the people and partners who carry our mission forward.

What are your upcoming plans regarding new product launches, market share growth, and channel expansion over the next 8 months?

Looking ahead, our aim is the same: “Going Deeper into the Real Bharat.” CP PLUS is aggressively expanding into Tier II, Tier III, and even Tier IV towns: places where the need for reliable surveillance is rising due to increasing digitization, civic development, and public safety demands. We aim to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility, ensuring that high-tech surveillance is not a metro privilege but a pan-India norm.

Our Galaxy Store model, backed by regional warehouses and hyperlocal marketing, will spearhead this effort. On the sectoral front, we’re deepening our focus on education, healthcare, transportation, and citizen services, where the need for integrated surveillance, people flow analytics, and remote video management is surging. We’re also doubling down on cloud-based video solutions, catering to MSMEs and residential communities seeking cost-effective, subscription-based models.

