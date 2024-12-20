CP PLUS Wins Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ and ‘Long-Term Marketing Strategy’ Awards at India Brand Awards 2024

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance solutions provider, has once again cemented its position as an industry leader by securing two prestigious accolades at the India Brand Awards 2024. The company has been honored with the Brand of the Year Award and the Long-Term Marketing Strategy Award, recognizing its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer trust.

The India Brand Awards is a highly esteemed platform celebrating brands that demonstrate outstanding vision, strategy, and performance. CP PLUS’s recognition as Brand of the Year is a testament to its relentless efforts in providing cutting-edge surveillance solutions while maintaining customer-centricity at its core.

The Long-Term Marketing Strategy Award was conferred upon CP PLUS for its exemplary vision and strategic approach, which have propelled the brand’s consistent growth and leadership in the market. With an emphasis on creating impactful, long-lasting connections with stakeholders and customers alike, CP PLUS has successfully built a brand synonymous with quality, reliability, and technological advancement.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director at CP PLUS said, “We are deeply honored to receive the Brand of the Year and Long-Term Marketing Strategy Awards at the India Brand Awards 2024. These accolades reflect the trust placed in CP PLUS by millions of customers across the globe and the tireless efforts of our entire team. At CP PLUS, we are driven by a passion for innovation and delivering security solutions that are world-class yet indigenized to suit India’s unique needs. This recognition inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

CP PLUS has consistently stood out for its Made in Bharat vision, developing surveillance solutions that are advanced, robust, and tailored to address modern security challenges. From cutting-edge video surveillance systems to AI-driven innovations, CP PLUS continues to lead the way in safeguarding people, assets, and communities.

These latest awards underscore CP PLUS’s role as a trailblazer in the security and surveillance industry and reaffirm its leadership in delivering long-term value through technology, strategy, and innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

