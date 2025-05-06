CP PLUS Wins NDTV Gadgets 360 Best Smart Security Solutions Brand Award 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS has been honored with the NDTV Gadgets 360 Best Smart Security Solutions Brand Award 2025, a testament to its unrivaled position as India’s leading security provider. This prestigious recognition underscores CP PLUS’s committed pursuit of innovation, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to customer trust.

From safeguarding homes to securing enterprises, CP PLUS has set industry benchmarks with its state-of-the-art surveillance solutions, AI-powered analytics, and indigenous innovations. Winning this accolade is more than just a moment of pride, it is a validation of our continuous efforts to redefine security solutions and ensure safer spaces across the nation.

Over the years, CP PLUS has transformed the landscape of security and surveillance by introducing breakthrough solutions tailored to diverse needs. Whether through high-definition CCTV cameras, AI-powered video analytics, or integrated security solutions, the brand has remained at the forefront of technological advancements.

CP PLUS has consistently set new benchmarks in the surveillance industry with its Made-in-Bharat innovations that cater to the unique security needs of the country. This steadfast commitment towards indigenized innovations has positioned CP PLUS as a pioneer in smart security solutions, addressing evolving challenges in the security domain while ensuring affordability, efficiency, and ease of use.

A brand is only as strong as the trust it commands. CP PLUS has built unshakable credibility among businesses, institutions, and millions of households. From securing critical infrastructures like airports, metros, and government establishments to providing home security solutions, CP PLUS is the preferred choice across industries.

With a robust pan-India service network and a dedicated team of security experts, CP PLUS ensures seamless after-sales support, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction.

Winning the NDTV Gadgets 360 Best Smart Security Solutions Brand Award 2025 is not just an achievement, it is a promise to continue innovating, securing, and empowering. As the world moves towards a more digital, AI-driven security landscape, CP PLUS remains dedicated towards its vision of making the world a safer place, one innovation at a time.

A heartfelt thank you to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support. This victory is yours as much as it is ours!

