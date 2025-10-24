CP PLUS Wins Best Surveillance Brand of the Year at the Business World Security World Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s foremost surveillance and security brand, has once again proven its leadership and excellence by being awarded the ‘Best Surveillance Brand of the Year’ at the Business World Security World Awards 2025.

This accolade stands as a powerful testament to CP PLUS’s steadfast dedication to developing world-class, indigenized security technologies that are transforming the way India safeguards its people, businesses, and public spaces. In an era where safety has become synonymous with progress, CP PLUS has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver smarter, more reliable, and more intelligent surveillance solutions tailored for the Indian landscape.

For over a decade, CP PLUS has pioneered advanced technologies that have redefined the surveillance industry – from AI-driven analytics and advanced IP cameras to revolutionary video compression technologies like InstaStream and AI-InstaStream that optimize bandwidth and storage while maintaining crystal-clear video quality. The brand’s IlluMax Series with Dual Light Technology, edge storage-enabled devices, and smart motion detection solutions further exemplify its commitment to blending innovation with purpose.

Beyond technology, this recognition celebrates the trust CP PLUS has built across countless homes, enterprises, and government bodies – a trust rooted in performance, dependability, and the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence. With a widespread presence across India and a growing global footprint, CP PLUS continues to embody the Made-in-Bharat vision, driving self-reliance and setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in security.

Winning the ‘Best Surveillance Brand of the Year’ award is not just an achievement – it’s a reaffirmation of CP PLUS’s mission to create a safer, more secure India. Every milestone reached, every innovation launched, and every life protected stands as part of this collective purpose – to ensure that safety and peace of mind are never compromised.

As CP PLUS looks ahead, it remains steadfast in its commitment to making India feel safer – one innovation, one partnership, and one secure moment at a time.

