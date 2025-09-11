CP PLUS Unveils the Largest Range of Government-Approved & Cyber-Secured Smart Home Wi-Fi Cameras

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance brand, proudly introduces the largest range of Government-Approved & Cyber-Secured Smart Home Wi-Fi Cameras, setting a new benchmark for trusted home security. With the ezyKam+ series, CP PLUS empowers households to embrace smarter living while ensuring unparalleled safety, privacy, and digital trust.

Designed with cutting-edge features such as 360° view, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Talk, and Private Mode, these cameras deliver not just security but peace of mind for every Indian home.

At the heart of this innovation lies CTC (CP PLUS Trusted Core) Technology, which ensures strong cryptography algorithms, secure boot, and robust data protection. These features make CP PLUS the go-to choice for families looking for intelligent, cyber-secured, and reliable surveillance solutions.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.)

“Security at home is no longer limited to physical protection, it is equally about digital safety and privacy. With our government-approved and cyber-secured Wi-Fi cameras, CP PLUS is making advanced surveillance accessible, secure, and trustworthy for every household in Bharat,” said Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.).

The ezyKam+ Smart Wi-Fi range is also equipped with cloud storage options, ensuring that critical footage is safely stored and easily accessible. Whether it’s monitoring children, elderly family members, or keeping an eye on your home while away, CP PLUS offers a seamless blend of convenience and confidence.

By introducing the largest range of Government-Approved & Cyber-Secured Smart Wi-Fi Cameras, CP PLUS once again reaffirms its position as a pioneer in security innovations – strengthening its promise of making Bharat not just smarter, but also safer.

