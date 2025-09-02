CP PLUS Unveils its latest CP PLUS Galaxy Store in Nagpur, Inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, a global leader in advanced security and surveillance solutions, continues to push the boundaries of innovation and accessibility with the grand opening of its newest Galaxy Store in the heart of Nagpur City. Designed as an immersive experience centre, this pioneering space aims to bring the future of smart security closer to the public – offering a hands-on showcase of the most cutting-edge technologies in surveillance, automation, and intelligent monitoring.

The store was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, in a special event hosted at Adison Ecological Solution, Nagpur. The launch marks a landmark moment not only in CP PLUS’s journey but also in the broader evolution of India’s security ecosystem, where innovation meets public empowerment.

A Galaxy of Innovation, Right in the Heart of Nagpur

The newly inaugurated CP PLUS Galaxy Store is a dynamic hub that enables individuals, homeowners, business owners, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts alike to explore, experience, and engage with world-class security technologies. From advanced AI-powered surveillance cameras to integrated command-and-control systems, the store offers an interactive platform to learn about the real-life applications of these solutions.

In an era where security is not a luxury but a necessity, the CP PLUS Galaxy initiative is aimed at demystifying surveillance technologies and making them accessible to the common citizen. Whether it is understanding how facial recognition works, experiencing the power of video analytics, or discovering how to monitor an entire home from a smartphone, the Galaxy Store is designed as a bridge between the complex world of security tech and everyday users.

A Vision to Educate, Empower, and Elevate

Beyond product displays, CP PLUS has envisioned the Galaxy Store as an educational touchpoint. The brand has long believed that awareness is the first line of defense in any security strategy. With this ethos, the Nagpur store will regularly host live demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions to empower people with practical know-how.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

According to the leadership at CP PLUS, this initiative is part of a broader public outreach program designed to enhance understanding of surveillance technologies among citizens. “We are not just creating touchpoints for buying products; we are building an ecosystem of informed, empowered users,” said Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS, “Security should never be out of reach. With the Galaxy Store, we’re making sure it never is.”

Reimagining the Retail Experience in Security

With its signature Galaxy Store format, CP PLUS is redefining how security technology is retailed in India. These stores are not mere retail outlets; they are knowledge-sharing centers, designed to cater to the unique needs of every consumer. Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual looking for a home automation upgrade or a business owner seeking centralized monitoring, the Galaxy Store delivers personalized solutions with expert guidance.

The Nagpur store reflects the growing demand for intelligent surveillance, particularly in Tier-II cities, where awareness is rapidly catching up with the pace of urbanization.

A Commitment to a Safer, Smarter Bharat

This latest milestone strengthens CP PLUS’s mission to safeguard what matters most – people, property, and peace of mind. As India continues to move towards digitization and smart infrastructure, the role of intelligent surveillance systems becomes ever more vital.

“Every Galaxy Store we open is a step towards realizing a vision of a safer, more seamlessly connected Bharat,” said the CP PLUS team. “And what better city than Nagpur – India’s geographic centre and a hub of development – to take this leap forward.”

The Galaxy initiative is part of CP PLUS’s ongoing investment in nation-building through innovation, skill development, and technological empowerment. It aligns with key national missions such as Smart Cities, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, by promoting indigenous innovation and fostering public understanding of future-ready security.

