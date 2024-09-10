CP PLUS Triumphs at FIST Awards 2024 once again, Secures ‘Product of the Year’ for Video Surveillance System

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the security and surveillance industry by winning the prestigious “Product of the Year” award for its Video Surveillance System at the FIST Awards 2024. Organized by the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), the FIST Awards are renowned for recognizing excellence and innovation across the fire and security sectors. This accolade is particularly significant as it highlights CP PLUS’s dedication to delivering groundbreaking Made-in-Bharat innovations that set new benchmarks in the industry.

The “Product of the Year” award reflects CP PLUS’s steadfast commitment to developing state-of-the-art surveillance systems that cater to the evolving security needs of its clients. This recognition underscores the brand’s focus on blending advanced technology with indigenous expertise to create solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also tailored to the specific requirements of the Indian market. By prioritizing local innovation, CP PLUS has reinforced its position as a leader in the industry, driving forward the vision of self-reliance and technological advancement in India.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “Winning the ‘Product of the Year’ award at the FIST Awards 2024 is a tremendous honor for us. This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the security and surveillance sector. Our Made-in-Bharat solutions are a testament to our commitment to quality and our focus on addressing the unique challenges of our customers. We are proud to contribute to the nation’s security infrastructure and to be recognized for our efforts.”

The FIST Awards 2024 brought together top industry professionals, innovators, and thought leaders to celebrate the finest achievements in the fire and security fields. CP PLUS’s victory in the Video Surveillance category is a clear indication of the brand’s capability to innovate and lead in a competitive market. The award-winning surveillance system from CP PLUS is designed to provide unparalleled security, ensuring that clients have access to the most reliable and effective tools to safeguard their assets.

This latest recognition adds to CP PLUS’s impressive portfolio of awards and accolades, reaffirming its status as a trusted name in the security industry. The “Product of the Year” award not only celebrates CP PLUS’s past achievements but also serves as a catalyst for future innovation. As the brand continues to expand its product offerings and explore new frontiers in technology, it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, CP PLUS is focused on driving the future of security and surveillance with its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. The brand is poised to continue its leadership in the industry, delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of its customers. With a vision to make the world a safer place, CP PLUS will keep pushing the envelope, ensuring that its products remain at the forefront of technological advancement and reliability.

The “Product of the Year” award at the FIST Awards 2024 is a testament to CP PLUS’s relentless pursuit of perfection and its commitment to shaping the future of security through cutting-edge innovations. As the brand continues to grow and evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver security solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to live and work in safety and confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

