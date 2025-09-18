CP PLUS Takes Strong Legal Action Against Counterfeit CCTV Cable Operations in Delhi

- Advertisement -

Aditya Infotech Limited, India’s leading video security and surveillance company and owner of the “CP PLUS“ trademark and copyrights, has successfully acted against counterfeiters involved in the manufacture and sale of fake CCTV cables under the CP PLUS brand.

CP PLUS recently received information that counterfeit CCTV cables bearing its name were being produced and sold by a factory owned by Mr. Ashish Jain at E-47/2, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-2, New Delhi – 110020. After verifying the information, CP PLUS approached the Delhi Police and requested them to take legal action against the offenders.

Following CP PLUS’s complaint, Okhla Police conducted a raid on August 29, 2025. During the operation, the authorities found that the factory was manufacturing fake CCTV cables marked and packed as CP PLUS products. The police seized significant quantities of counterfeit materials, including:

24 small bundles and 6 large bundles of CCTV cables printed with the CP PLUS name

14 bundles of corrugated packing boxes with CP PLUS markings (each containing 25 sheets)

10 sheets of stickers (36 stickers per sheet) bearing the Aditya Infotech Limited name

A CCTV cable manufacturing machine

The counterfeiters were using CP PLUS packaging and branding to mislead consumers into purchasing fake products, thereby infringing Aditya Infotech Limited’s intellectual property rights and engaging in misrepresentation, cheating, and fraud.

A spokesperson for Aditya Infotech (CP PLUS) stated, “The manufacturing and sale of counterfeit products under our trademark not only violates our intellectual property rights but also deceives innocent customers who trust the CP PLUS brand. We remain fully committed to protecting our customers and will continue to take strict legal action against such fraudulent activities.”

Aditya Infotech Limited has filed a formal First Information Report (FIR no. 751/25 dated August 29, 2025) under Section 63 of the Copyright Act for misrepresentation, cheating, forgery, and trademark infringement. The company reaffirmed its dedication to combating counterfeit activities and ensuring that customers receive only genuine, high-quality CP PLUS products.

