CP PLUS Sweeps All The Major Industry Accolades in September, Cementing Its Leadership in Security & Surveillance

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In a historic year of recognition, CP PLUS has emerged as the undisputed leader in security and surveillance, bringing home 9 prestigious awards across national and global platforms. These accolades celebrate the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and indigenized technological breakthroughs in safeguarding the country.

At the 50th ELCINA Awards for Excellence in Electronics, CP PLUS won three coveted honors – Business Excellence, Research & Development, and the Outstanding Company of the Year Award – spotlighting the company’s unmatched commitment to advancing India’s electronics ecosystem.

The triumphs continued on the global stage, where CP PLUS reigned supreme at the World AI Awards 2025, clinching three distinguished titles:

Real-Time AI Intelligence Award



AI-Powered Cyber Security Leader Award



Predictive Intelligence Solution of the Year Award

These honors stand as a powerful testament to CP PLUS’s pioneering role in blending artificial intelligence with surveillance technology, delivering smarter, predictive, and more resilient security solutions.

CP PLUS further strengthened its legacy with four more award wins:

Product of the Year at the FIST Awards 2025 during the FSIE Exhibition in New Delhi, for its STQC-Certified Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, an innovation setting new benchmarks in compliance and reliability.

Made-in-India Innovation – Security Product of the Year Award at the Secure India Summit 2025, underscoring the brand’s indigenization-first approach.

Secure IoT Solution of the Year Award at the Secure India Summit 2025, affirming CP PLUS’s position at the forefront of IoT-led smart and connected security.

Speaking on this momentous achievement, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS said, “These recognitions are not just milestones, but markers of our mission to innovate for Bharat while setting global standards in security. From AI-powered intelligence to STQC-certified perimeter protection and IoT-based solutions, CP PLUS continues to lead the way when it comes to shaping a safer, smarter future for all.”

With nine prestigious titles won in a single month, CP PLUS stands tall as the true vanguard of security innovation, driving forward a vision where technology, trust, and excellence converge to protect what matters most.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 109