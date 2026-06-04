CP PLUS Strengthens Its Leadership in Intelligent Surveillance at InnoMetro 2026 and CCTV TECH INDIA 2026

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As India advances toward a future shaped by intelligent infrastructure, digital transformation, and AI-driven security ecosystems, CP PLUS continues to reinforce its position at the forefront of the nation’s technological evolution. Demonstrating its steadfast commitment to innovation-led nation building, the company marked a powerful presence at two of the industry’s most influential platforms this May – InnoMetro 2026 and CCTV TECH INDIA 2026.

These prestigious gatherings brought together policymakers, infrastructure leaders, security experts, system integrators, technology pioneers, and digital transformation visionaries to collectively shape the future of India’s mobility and surveillance landscape. At both events, CP PLUS emerged not merely as a participant but as a thought leader driving conversations around intelligent surveillance, cyber-secure ecosystems, smart command centers, and future-ready infrastructure.

At InnoMetro 2026, CP PLUS showcased its vision for a safer and smarter mobility ecosystem powered by Made-in-Bharat innovations. As India rapidly modernizes its railway and metro infrastructure under the broader vision of sustainable urban mobility, intelligent surveillance is becoming a cornerstone of operational resilience, passenger safety, and infrastructure efficiency. Aligning with this transformative momentum, CP PLUS highlighted its advanced portfolio of AI-enabled surveillance technologies engineered specifically for the evolving needs of rail and metro environments.

Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Project Business at CP PLUS

Adding depth to the industry dialogue, Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Project Business at CP PLUS, joined an important conference session titled “Leveraging Digital Technologies in Railways: Opportunities, Risks, and Readiness.” During the discussion, he shared valuable insights into how emerging technologies such as AI-powered analytics, centralized monitoring systems, intelligent video management, and integrated command centers are reshaping railway security and operational readiness across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Johar emphasized that the future of rail infrastructure lies not only in connectivity and speed, but also in the ability to create intelligent, responsive, and secure ecosystems capable of adapting to evolving risks and passenger expectations. He further highlighted CP PLUS’s continued focus on building scalable, indigenous surveillance technologies tailored to India’s rapidly expanding infrastructure landscape.

Further strengthening its industry leadership this month, CP PLUS also made a significant impact at CCTV TECH INDIA 2026, a premier platform dedicated to the future of surveillance technology and integrated security systems.

Centered around the compelling vision of “Securing Surveillance: From Components to Command Centers,” the event served as a dynamic forum for discussing the next generation of intelligent surveillance ecosystems, cybersecurity integration, AI-driven monitoring, and operational intelligence. CP PLUS leveraged the platform to showcase how the convergence of surveillance hardware, intelligent software, analytics, and cyber resilience is shaping a more connected and secure India.

Representing the brand during the inaugural session titled “Building Secure & Intelligent Surveillance Ecosystems for India,” Mr. Sanjay Arora and Ms. Swati Samaddar shared expert perspectives on the growing importance of intelligent surveillance infrastructure in safeguarding modern enterprises, public spaces, critical infrastructure, and smart city ecosystems.

Their participation underscored how surveillance today has evolved far beyond passive monitoring, emerging instead as a strategic layer of intelligence capable of enabling proactive threat detection, operational optimization, predictive insights, and enhanced situational awareness.

Adding further momentum to these conversations, Mr. Omar Farooq participated in the insightful session “From Data to Decisions: VMS, SOC & Cybersecurity in CCTV Systems.” During the discussion, he highlighted the increasing significance of integrated Video Management Systems (VMS), Security Operations Centers (SOC), and cyber-secure surveillance architectures in ensuring operational continuity and intelligent decision-making across large-scale deployments.

His insights reflected the growing reality that surveillance ecosystems today must not only capture information but also transform data into actionable intelligence while remaining resilient against evolving cyber threats.

CP PLUS’s impactful participation across both events reflects the company’s larger vision of enabling India’s digital transformation journey through indigenous innovation, intelligent surveillance technologies, and future-ready security ecosystems. With a robust portfolio spanning AI-powered cameras, integrated command and control centers, advanced video analytics, intelligent VMS platforms, cybersecurity-focused solutions, and smart monitoring technologies, the company continues to play a defining role in building safer cities, smarter mobility systems, and resilient infrastructure networks for the nation.

As India accelerates toward a digitally empowered future, CP PLUS remains steadfast in its mission to engineer technologies that not only secure environments, but also strengthen trust, intelligence, and preparedness across every layer of modern infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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