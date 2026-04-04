CP PLUS Strengthens Global Innovation Footprint with New R&D Center in Taiwan

- Advertisement -





In a decisive step towards shaping the future of intelligent security, CP PLUS has announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art R&D Center in Taiwan. This strategic expansion marks yet another milestone in the company’s journey to redefine global surveillance standards through innovation, precision, and purpose-driven engineering.

As the world rapidly transitions towards smarter, more connected ecosystems, the need for advanced, reliable, and intelligent security solutions has never been greater. With this new facility, CP PLUS reinforces its commitment to staying ahead of the curve – building technologies that not only respond to today’s challenges but anticipate the demands of tomorrow.

The Taiwan R&D Center will serve as a critical hub for cutting-edge research in next-generation video surveillance technologies, including advanced video analytics, AI-powered solutions, and high-efficiency video compression innovations. It will enable faster development cycles, deeper technological exploration, and enhanced product engineering capabilities: further strengthening CP PLUS’s ability to deliver world-class solutions at scale.

This expansion also reflects CP PLUS’s larger vision of integrating global expertise with its strong foundation of indigenized innovation. By establishing a presence in one of the world’s leading technology ecosystems, the company aims to foster deeper collaboration, access specialized talent, and accelerate breakthroughs that will power the next era of security.

Mr. Anup Nair, President – Strategic Business at CP PLUS

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Nair, President – Strategic Business at CP PLUS shared, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do. The launch of our Taiwan R&D Center is not just an expansion; it is a strategic investment in the future of security technology. It strengthens our ability to design, develop, and deliver solutions that are intelligent, efficient, and globally competitive.”

Over the years, CP PLUS has consistently led from the front, championing the vision of Made-in-Bharat while building solutions that resonate across international markets. This new chapter further solidifies its position as a global technology leader, one that is continuously pushing boundaries, setting benchmarks, and redefining possibilities in the world of surveillance.

As CP PLUS expands its global footprint, it remains firmly rooted in its mission to create safer environments through innovation, empower industries with intelligent security, and build a future where technology becomes a trusted enabler of progress.

With Taiwan now added to its growing network of innovation hubs, CP PLUS is poised to accelerate its journey – transforming ideas into impact, and vision into reality.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 260