CP PLUS Showcases Cutting-Edge Made-in-Bharat Banking Surveillance Solution at IBEX India 2025

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance solutions provider, once again stole the spotlight at IBEX India 2025, unveiling its revolutionary Made-in-Bharat Banking Surveillance Solution. This advanced security ecosystem is engineered to meet the evolving safety and compliance needs of the banking sector, ensuring uncompromised protection, real-time monitoring, and AI-powered intelligence.

As banks and financial institutions navigate an era of digital transformation and heightened security threats, CP PLUS has reinforced its commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure with state-of-the-art, indigenized security solutions. At the IBEX India 2025 expo, industry leaders, security experts, and banking professionals witnessed firsthand how CP PLUS is redefining banking surveillance with next-gen innovations.

With rising threats targeting ATMs, branches, and sensitive banking data, CP PLUS’s Banking Surveillance Solution introduced a suite of smart features, including AI-powered video analytics, intelligent ATM and branch monitoring, advanced cybersecurity protocols, and seamless integration with existing security frameworks. Live demonstrations at the CP PLUS pavilion allowed industry leaders, security experts, and banking professionals to witness firsthand how these innovations are redefining surveillance in the financial sector.

The solution’s advanced face recognition and access control mechanisms offer enhanced security for high-risk areas such as vaults and server rooms, while its intelligent analytics proactively detect and mitigate unauthorized access, suspicious behaviors, and potential threats. Designed to meet stringent compliance standards, CP PLUS ensures that financial institutions can fortify their operations without compromising efficiency or regulatory obligations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Anup Nair, President – Sales at CP PLUS, emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering the banking industry with proactive security measures. ‘Banking security demands a technology-first approach, and our Made-in-Bharat Banking Surveillance Solution is built to protect India’s financial infrastructure with unmatched precision and reliability.

Beyond its technological advancements, CP PLUS’s showcase at IBEX India 2025 aligned with India’s vision of self-reliance in innovation. As a strong proponent of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, CP PLUS continues to engineer high-performance security solutions that cater to the specific needs of the Indian market, ensuring world-class protection through locally developed expertise.

IBEX India 2025 was not merely a platform for unveiling new products but an opportunity to shape the future of banking security. With AI-driven, cyber-secure, and indigenized solutions, CP PLUS is setting new benchmarks in surveillance, ensuring that India’s banking sector remains resilient and future-ready in an increasingly digitalized landscape.

