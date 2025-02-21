CP PLUS Secures Prestigious BIS Certification for Compliance with ER 01:2024

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance brand, has reinforced its industry leadership by securing the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certificate for compliance with ER 01:2024. This certification highlights CP PLUS’s commitment to delivering high-quality security solutions in line with national safety mandates.

ER 01:2024, introduced under the amended “Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021,” mandates CCTV compliance with IS 13252: Part 1: 2010 and additional security requirements as mandated under “Essential Requirement(s) for Security of CCTV. The BIS certification confirms that CP PLUS models meet these standards as per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Gazette notification dated April 9, 2024.

CP PLUS has always been at the forefront of innovation and compliance, leading the way with cutting-edge surveillance technology designed to meet the security needs of homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. The newly acquired BIS certification further solidifies CP PLUS’s status as a trusted provider of surveillance solutions that meet the highest quality and safety benchmarks.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director at CP PLUS

“We are proud to achieve the BIS certification for compliance with ER 01:2024, as it reinforces our commitment to providing secure and high-quality surveillance solutions,” said Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director at CP PLUS. “This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to adhering to the highest security standards outlined by the Government of India.”

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standardization body in India, responsible for ensuring the quality, reliability, and safety of products across various industries. BIS certification plays a crucial role in the surveillance industry, ensuring that CCTV systems adhere to essential security requirements, thereby enhancing public safety and national security.

For consumers, the BIS certification is a mark of trust, signifying that CP PLUS products are compliant with government-mandated security protocols. This compliance not only ensures the robustness of surveillance systems but also enhances cyber resilience by mitigating vulnerabilities that could compromise sensitive surveillance data.

CP PLUS has consistently championed the ‘Make in Bharat’ initiative, developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art security solutions within the country. The BIS certification for compliance with ER 01:2024 further strengthens the brand’s dedication to India’s self-reliance in security technology.

By securing this certification, CP PLUS aligns itself with the national objectives of fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities while ensuring that its products meet international benchmarks. The company’s advanced manufacturing facilities in India adhere to strict quality controls, ensuring that every product that reaches the market is secure, reliable, and future-ready.

As India moves towards a more secure and technology-driven future, CP PLUS continues to lead the way, offering surveillance solutions that are trusted, compliant, and ahead of the curve. The BIS certification is a reflection of CP PLUS’s relentless dedication to innovation, security, and national progress.

