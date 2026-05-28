CP PLUS Redefines Industry Leadership at the 18th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2025

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CP PLUS added another remarkable milestone to its legacy of innovation and nation-building by securing multiple prestigious honors at the 18th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2025.

Recognized for its relentless pursuit of technological advancement and indigenous manufacturing excellence, CP PLUS was bestowed with the “Nation Builder Award for Excellence in Security Innovation” along with the “Visionary Leadership Award for Make-in-India.” These accolades celebrate the brand’s pivotal role in strengthening India’s security infrastructure through cutting-edge, future-ready, and Made-in-Bharat solutions.

Further elevating the occasion, Aditya Khemka was conferred with the prestigious “Visionary Leader of New India Award” in recognition of his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment toward driving innovation, self-reliance, and technological empowerment across the nation’s security ecosystem.

Over the years, CP PLUS has emerged as a driving force behind India’s surveillance and security revolution, championing indigenous innovation while delivering world-class technologies tailored to the evolving needs of the country. From advanced AI-powered surveillance systems and intelligent monitoring platforms to integrated command centers and smart security solutions, the brand continues to redefine the future of security through innovation rooted in national progress.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Aditya Khemka said, “These recognitions are a reflection of our larger mission to build technologies that empower a safer, smarter, and self-reliant Bharat. At CP PLUS, innovation is not just about advancement; it is about creating meaningful impact for the nation, its institutions, businesses, and citizens. We dedicate these honors to every member of the CP PLUS family and our valued partners who continue to believe in this shared vision.”

The recognition further reinforces CP PLUS’s commitment to the Government of India’s Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. With one of the world’s largest manufacturing facilities for security and surveillance products, the company continues to accelerate the development of indigenized technologies designed, developed, and manufactured in India for both domestic and global markets.

As the security landscape evolves with the rise of AI, smart cities, and intelligent infrastructure, CP PLUS remains focused on delivering scalable, intelligent, and resilient solutions that contribute toward building a safer and technologically empowered New India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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