CP PLUS Proudly Secures all 9447 Polling Stations with more than 29,000 Made-in-Bharat full-color, 4G-enabled advanced CP PLUS cameras

As Delhi gears up for the State Assembly Elections 2025, the importance of a free, fair, and secure electoral process has never been greater. Ensuring that every citizen can exercise their right to vote without fear and that every ballot is counted with integrity is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. In this mission, CP PLUS stands as a guardian of electoral transparency, reinforcing trust in the system with cutting-edge surveillance technology.

To safeguard the democratic process, CP PLUS has deployed more than 29,000 Made-in-Bharat, full-color, 4G-enabled advanced surveillance cameras across 9,447 polling stations in Delhi. These high-tech solutions provide real-time monitoring, remote accessibility, and enhanced clarity, ensuring that polling booths remain secure, tamper-proof, and free from malpractice.

Why Surveillance Matters in Elections

In any democratic setup, the integrity of elections is paramount. Surveillance systems play a crucial role in:

Preventing Voter Intimidation: Cameras act as a deterrent to any attempts of misconduct, ensuring a smooth voting process.

Ensuring Transparency: Real-time footage provides election officials with clear evidence of any irregularities.

Maintaining Law and Order: Instant alerts and remote monitoring allow authorities to respond promptly to any disruptions.

Boosting Voter Confidence: When people see technology reinforcing fairness, they are more likely to trust and participate in the process.

Technology that Empowers Democracy

The 4G-enabled, full-color surveillance cameras used in this election are built to deliver crystal-clear footage, even in low-light conditions. Their remote monitoring capabilities allow election authorities to oversee polling stations from a centralized control room, minimizing human interference and maximizing efficiency. With CP PLUS technology in action, security personnel and election officers can focus on ensuring a smooth voting experience without worrying about logistical or security challenges.

Commitment to a Free and Fair Election

CP PLUS has a long-standing commitment to securing public spaces through innovative surveillance solutions. By covering Delhi’s polling stations with advanced monitoring systems, we are not just providing security but also reinforcing the very foundation of democracy – a free and fair election process where every vote counts.

As Delhi heads to the polls, CP PLUS continues to stand guard, ensuring that democracy is secured and every vote is protected.

