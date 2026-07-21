CP PLUS Presents CarKam 4G – An Advanced Dashcam Series with Connected Vehicle Monitoring Capabilities

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The CP PLUS CarKam 4G Series, featuring the CP-H27 and CP-H27B, goes beyond conventional dashcam recording with 4G connectivity, Full HD imaging, GPS tracking, and intelligent vehicle-monitoring capabilities. Designed to transform a car into a connected security system, the dashcams can be accessed and monitored remotely through the ezyLiv+ mobile application.

The CP-H27 is designed for drivers requiring front-facing road coverage with remote connectivity. It features a 2MP Full HD front camera, built-in GPS, two-way talk, motion detection, collision detection, G-Sensor, and support for parking and time-lapse recording when used with a compatible Type-C hardwire kit.

The CP-H27B extends coverage with a dual-channel configuration, combining a 2MP Full HD front camera and a 2MP Full HD rear camera for simultaneous recording in both directions. It offers the connected capabilities of the series while providing front-and-rear awareness.

Both models support 4G/5G SIM connectivity and allow users to remotely access the dashcam, view live surroundings, and check the vehicle’s location through the ezyLiv+ app. They also feature HDR capability, H.265 video compression, and support microSD cards up to 1TB. Additional features include built-in GPS, two-way talk, motion detection, collision detection, parking monitoring, and time-lapse recording support.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS said, “With the CarKam 4G Series, CP PLUS brings connected surveillance capabilities into the mobility space. Featuring 4G connectivity, GPS tracking, Full HD imaging and remote access through the ezyLiv+ app, the CP-H27 and CP-H27B combine journey documentation, remote vehicle visibility and intelligent security.”

With the CP-H27 and CP-H27B, CP PLUS brings its connected surveillance capabilities into the mobility space, combining remote vehicle visibility, journey documentation, and intelligent security in a connected dashcam solution.

The CP-H27 is priced at ₹7,599, while the CP-H27B is priced at ₹11,699. Both models are available for purchase through [Buying Link].

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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