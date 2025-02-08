CP PLUS Opens World Experience Center in Andheri East, Mumbai

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, a global leader in security and surveillance solutions, has launched its newest World Experience Center in Andheri East, Mumbai. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing customers to explore CP PLUS’ cutting-edge technologies firsthand. The center showcases a wide range of advanced security solutions, including surveillance cameras, access control systems, and more. Visitors can interact with experts and experience how CP PLUS’ innovative products can enhance safety and security across homes, businesses, and institutions. CP PLUS continues to lead the way in delivering smarter, more secure environments for all.

Mr. Hari Khemka, Chairman, Aditya Group (CP PLUS)

Mr. Hari Khemka, Chairman, Aditya Group (CP PLUS), said, “CP PLUS continues to redefine the future of security. With the launch of our World Experience Center in Andheri East, we are excited to offer Mumbai a chance to explore cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety and elevate peace of mind.”

Source

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 129