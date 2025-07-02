CP PLUS on the Mission to Secure Bharat with India’s Largest Range of STQC-Certified Surveillance Systems

- Advertisement -

Across the length and breadth of our growing nation, on highways and in hospitals, inside metro stations and schools, in bustling public squares and quiet rural outposts – one silent guardian works tirelessly around the clock. The CCTV camera.

But in today’s digital world, it’s not enough for these cameras to simply “record.” They must also protect the data they capture, stay safe from hacking, and ensure that the system cannot be tampered with. And this is where CP PLUS, India’s most trusted surveillance brand, has once again stepped up to lead the way.

In a landmark achievement, CP PLUS now proudly offers the largest range of STQC-certified IP surveillance systems in India – a big step forward not just for the company, but for the safety and security of all Indians.

What Does STQC Certification Mean for You?

For most of us, technical words like “STQC” or “IP Systems” might sound complicated. But here’s what they mean in simple terms:

The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) is a Government of India body that tests electronic and digital products, especially those used in critical areas, to make sure they are safe, secure, and trustworthy.

If a surveillance system is STQC-certified, it means the government has tested it thoroughly and approved it for use in important spaces like police stations, government buildings, public roads, and more. It’s like a stamp of assurance that says, “This product can be trusted. It won’t let you down.”

So, for every camera from CP PLUS that is STQC-certified, there is a guarantee that it will protect not just your premises, but also your data and keep it safe from digital theft or misuse.

Why Is This Certification So Important Today?

As India becomes more digital and connected thanks to Digital India, smart cities, online governance, and 24×7 connectivity, there is also a growing risk of cyber threats. Hackers and criminals today don’t always break into buildings; sometimes, they break into systems.

Imagine if someone hacked into the camera feed of a public place or a school or a police control room. It could lead to serious security problems. That’s why the government has made cybersecurity a top priority and that’s why products like CCTV cameras must now meet strong security standards.

By getting STQC certification for a wide range of its IP (Internet-enabled) surveillance products, CP PLUS has proven that its systems are not just smart, but also cyber-safe.

What Makes CP PLUS Systems Special?

These certified cameras and systems from CP PLUS come with several advanced security features:

Secure Boot – The system checks itself every time it starts up, making sure no harmful software has been secretly installed.



– The system checks itself every time it starts up, making sure no harmful software has been secretly installed. Trusted Components – All parts used in the camera, from hardware to software, are verified and traceable. No hidden or unsafe parts.



– All parts used in the camera, from hardware to software, are verified and traceable. No hidden or unsafe parts. Encryption – The video data is locked with secure digital codes, so even if someone tries to steal it, they can’t access it.



– The video data is locked with secure digital codes, so even if someone tries to steal it, they can’t access it. Cyber Security Compliance – Every system meets government guidelines to stay protected from hacking.

Put simply, these cameras are built not only to see but to safeguard, keeping both physical spaces and digital data safe.

Made in Bharat. Made for Bharat.

This achievement is also a proud moment for the Make in India mission. All these certified products are designed and manufactured right here in India, at CP PLUS’s modern facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Instead of relying on foreign technology, CP PLUS has shown that Indian companies can make world-class, cyber-secure products tailored to Indian needs – whether it’s the weather, power conditions, internet connectivity, or safety challenges on the ground.

Where Are These Certified Systems Being Used?

CP PLUS’s STQC-certified systems are already being adopted in many important places, including:

Safe City Projects in large metros



in large metros Traffic management systems and toll plazas



and toll plazas Airports, metro stations , and railways



, and Police control rooms and crime monitoring centers



and Public offices, schools, hospitals, retail stores, homes, and more.

For any government department or agency looking to install surveillance systems, STQC certification is now often mandatory. That means CP PLUS becomes the natural choice, offering both quality and compliance in one trusted package.

