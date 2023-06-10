CP PLUS marks the brand’s Prestigious Annual Kick-Off Meet 2023 in Dubai

- Advertisement - -

CP PLUS, a pioneer Indian brand leading the global security & surveillance industry, recently commemorated its annual kick-off meet for years of delivering excellence in the security and surveillance industry with a grand celebration in Al Habtoor, Dubai. The kick-off meet was a huge success where CP PLUS team members from across India and Dubai came together to celebrate the amazing feat achieved by CP PLUS in the past year and to strategize what more can be done in 2023-24.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS.

“The journey so far has been phenomenal and humbling for us. And we wanted to celebrate this incredible success with our team without which this wouldn’t have been possible. This celebration is dedicated to the 16 years of delivering exceptional excellence, where every year we strive for more. We have come this far, but we still have a long way to go. I am delighted to have a great team to work with and look forward to nourishing and nurturing this association for many more years to come”, said Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS.

Turning all challenges into opportunities, CP PLUS has been strategically leading the Indian market with better and newer technologies. The annual kick-off meet presented a medium for its team members to come together and share insights, which helps them push forward beneficial campaigns and identigy potential and potential trends in the industry. It also provided a platform for team members share ideas and discuss the latest developments in the surveillance technology, which also boosted a collaborative work environment.

The 4-day celebratory get-together, which went on from the 19th to the 22nd of May 2023, was packed a punch with lime-light performances, cruising on the Arabian Waves, Gala luncheons and dinners, felicitations, and motivational discourses with a lot of fun activities. CP PLUS also celebrated the launch of its new manufacturing plant at the event as the largest manufacturer of surveillance products and solutions.

More than 200 team members were hosted with a meticulously designed itinerary that ensured they had the best time over the 4 days, right from their travel from India to Dubai and back. The team was stationed at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel located just off the famous Dubai Creek at the center of the town and in the vicinity of some of the latest architectural wonders of the 21st century.

The 4 days long celebrations were kick-started with a mesmerizing Cruise Ride where the team got a chance to admire the beautiful coastline from the Persian Gulf. Following the next day, a Bollywood Extravaganza-themed Gala Dinner was curated with star performances by renowned singer Salman Ali and well-known comedian Ravi Gupta. At the Gala Dinner, loyal employees who have served for more than 20 years were also acknowledged and appreciated for their years of dedicated service.

Team members were also treated to a grand Desert Safari as well as a special tour to the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa to experience Dubai from the skies above. On the whole, it was a heart-warming experience as the team bonded over the 4 days in high spirits. They were elated and delighted with the personal attention and the surprises that were lined up for them. Not only did they have a great time, but also came back home with amazing memories they will always cherish.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.