CP PLUS, Made-in-Bharat, Celebrates the Potential of the Growing India

CP PLUS is determined to realize the inherent potential of India with its “Made-in-Bharat” campaign and dedicated initiatives. Celebrating the spirit of Indian-ness, the brand has launched a number of focused endeavors to turn Bharat into a global powerhouse.

CP PLUS’ “Made-in-Bharat” initiative is more than just a manufacturing strategy, it’s a commitment towards promoting self-reliance and innovation not only in the security and surveillance sector but across the country.

Producing to meet the needs of the growing India, CP PLUS has set up the world’s largest manufacturing facility for surveillance products. With a total capacity of more than 3 Million units per month, this facility can be further expandable to cater to global security demands.

Recognizing that investing in technology means spending for a better tomorrow, the brand’s rising investments in R&D stand as a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Playing a vital part in India’s extraordinary growth journey, CP PLUS has launched the ViDu series – a comprehensive range of completely indigenized advanced CCTV cameras. These cameras are designed, developed, and manufactured in India, showcasing the brand’s commitment to the “Make in Bharat” vision.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

“Our mission in India is to make life safer and smarter for a billion-plus Indians everywhere. We have introduced India-focused innovations, making dependability more and more accessible to the masses. As we grow month by month, we are also stepping up our commitment to help build a truly self-reliant Bharat,” adds Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

The brand has also launched CP PLUS World, a network of state-of-the-art experience centers strategically located in six metropolitans across India. These centers provide customers, partners, and security enthusiasts with an immersive and interactive experience of CP PLUS’ cutting-edge security solutions.

In another initiative, CP PLUS is inviting its stakeholders, partners, and security professionals for exclusive factory tours of its manufacturing facility, which proudly stands as the largest in the world. These tours offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous processes and advanced technologies that drive CP PLUS’ production. These focused endeavors underscore CP PLUS’ commitment towards empowering its customers while driving progress in the security industry, both in India and around the world. Through these cumulative efforts, CP PLUS is not only showcasing its leadership in the security and surveillance industry but also embracing the “Make in Bharat” spirit.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

