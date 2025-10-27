CP PLUS Leads the Way in Mobility & Railway Security at TrafficInfraTech Expo 2025 and IREE 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, the nation’s leading security and surveillance brand, continues to take center stage at the country’s most significant technology showcases. This October, CP PLUS reaffirmed its leadership and commitment to Make-in-India innovation by presenting the nation’s largest STQC-certified and cyber-secured surveillance portfolio at two landmark events – TrafficInfraTech Expo 2025 and International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025.

Driving Safer Roads at TrafficInfraTech Expo 2025

At the TrafficInfraTech Expo 2025, Delhi, CP PLUS once again demonstrated why it remains the trusted partner in securing India’s mobility infrastructure. With the largest display of STQC-certified, cyber-secured, and indigenously developed surveillance solutions, CP PLUS showcased innovations engineered to make India’s roads smarter, safer, and more efficient.

From Advanced Traffic Management Systems to AI-powered ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and Intelligent Video Analytics, CP PLUS solutions are designed to empower authorities with real-time situational awareness, automated enforcement, and actionable intelligence.

The company’s vision aligns closely with India’s ongoing Smart City and Safe City missions, enabling intelligent traffic ecosystems that enhance commuter safety and optimize traffic flow. With every innovation, CP PLUS continues to prove that when it comes to securing mobility, India trusts CP PLUS.

Empowering India’s Railways at IREE 2025

Continuing its momentum, CP PLUS made a strong mark at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, showcasing the country’s most extensive range of STQC-certified surveillance technologies built for the Indian Railways. From advanced video analytics and AI-based monitoring systems to networked command and control solutions, CP PLUS demonstrated how smart surveillance can strengthen safety across India’s vast and evolving rail ecosystem.

The highlight of the event was the visit of Sh. Ravneet Singh ji, Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways, who joined the CP PLUS pavilion to experience firsthand the future of intelligent rail surveillance. His presence underscored the growing importance of innovation, reliability, and trust in modernizing India’s rail infrastructure.

As India’s railways embrace digital transformation, CP PLUS stands guard – ensuring that every journey is safer, every station more secure, and every moment under watchful, intelligent eyes. The company’s robust solutions are already being deployed across critical railway nodes, enhancing passenger safety, operational efficiency, and surveillance reliability.

Building the Future of India’s Surveillance Ecosystem

Through its participation in TrafficInfraTech Expo 2025 and IREE 2025, CP PLUS once again underscored its mission to empower India’s mobility and transport infrastructure through cutting-edge, indigenized technologies. The brand’s STQC-certified range represents the highest standards of cybersecurity and reliability – a testament to CP PLUS’s commitment to developing ‘Secure in India, for India’ solutions.

Whether it’s managing traffic in bustling cities or ensuring the safety of millions aboard India’s railways, CP PLUS continues to pioneer innovations that protect, connect, and transform the nation’s surveillance landscape.

As CP PLUS leads the charge toward a safer, smarter, and self-reliant India, one thing remains certain: When India moves, CP PLUS stays by their side.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

