CP Plus Leads the Way: AI-Driven Solutions, Manufacturing Excellence, and Future-Ready Security

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance solutions provider, engaged in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Anup Nair, President, CP Plus shares insights on AI innovations, manufacturing excellence, and future industry trends.

What is CP Plus showcasing this year at IFSEC?

This year, we’ve shifted our focus to a solution-oriented approach. We’ve displayed live AI solutions across our booth, which have been highly appreciated. Instead of emphasizing individual products, we’ve prioritized showcasing AI-based solutions. The response has been phenomenal, with brilliant footfalls and a great mix of channel partners, system integrators, and end customers. For me, this has been a resounding success, and the leads we’ve generated further reinforce this achievement.

How do you see AI shaping the future of the industry?

AI is undoubtedly the future. Within three to five years, it will become standard in our industry. Survival without AI will be nearly impossible. Moving forward, all CP Plus products will come embedded with AI capabilities. The solutions we’ve showcased here aren’t just theoretical demonstrations but are live use cases implemented on the ground.

Tell us about CP Plus as a brand and your manufacturing capabilities.

CP Plus is a proudly Indian brand, and everything we produce is Made in India. We have the largest manufacturing plant outside China, located in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, which is part of the Government of India’s industrial hub. Our plant has a massive capacity, manufacturing nearly two million units per month, making it the largest facility of its kind outside China.

What is CP Plus’ market share in India?

While the industry isn’t deeply researched, we estimate that CP Plus commands about one-third of the market share in India.

What are your future plans?

With government regulations like STQC coming into effect, we foresee a significant shift in the industry. As the largest Indian brand, we expect more business to gravitate toward us. Our focus will be on end customers, cloud solutions, and AI-based innovations. Moving forward, you’ll hear more about our approach—Products Plus, Services Plus, and Solutions Plus.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP Plus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 303