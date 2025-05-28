CP PLUS Leads the Smart Security Revolution at Smart Home Expo 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS once again demonstrated why it remains the undisputed leader in India’s security and surveillance landscape at the Smart Home Expo 2025. With a powerful showcase of AI-powered, indigenized smart home solutions, CP PLUS captivated audiences, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts alike, reaffirming its commitment to securing India’s connected future – one intelligent home at a time.

The Smart Home Expo, India’s largest and most influential platform for smart living innovations, served as the ideal stage for CP PLUS to unveil its newest range of smart locks, video door phones, intrusion detection systems, and app-based control platforms, all designed, developed, and manufactured in Bharat. From luxury apartments to independent homes and gated communities, CP PLUS’s next-gen solutions cater to the growing demand for intelligent, user-friendly, and locally engineered home security systems.

Smart Is the New Secure: CP PLUS Redefining Modern Indian Homes

As Indian homes get smarter, the need for seamless integration between safety, convenience, and control is more pressing than ever. CP PLUS addressed this very need by showcasing a lineup of products that are not only technologically advanced but also thoughtfully engineered for Indian lifestyles and environments.

With their “Designed in Bharat, Made for Bharat” approach, CP PLUS smart home solutions ensure high performance, ease of use, and reliability, without compromising on aesthetics or affordability.

Mr. Anup Nair, President – Sales at CP PLUS

The CP PLUS pavilion at the expo garnered attention not just for its cutting-edge solutions but also for the presence of Mr. Anup Nair, President – Sales at CP PLUS, who remarked, “AI is fundamentally reshaping how we experience security and automation at home. As India moves into its Tech-Age, CP PLUS is committed to delivering smart, indigenized innovations that empower every Indian household. Our mission is to redefine trust in the digital age, where safety, comfort, and intelligence go hand in hand.”

He further emphasized that CP PLUS’s in-house R&D capabilities, strong domestic manufacturing ecosystem, and AI-first vision position it uniquely to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers in the age of connected living.

Powering the Smart Home Movement with Indigenized Innovation

India’s smart home market is projected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, fueled by rising urbanization, increased smartphone penetration, and growing consumer awareness about home automation and safety. CP PLUS has anticipated this shift and is investing significantly in AI, IoT integration, and indigenous manufacturing to support the movement.

What sets CP PLUS apart is its ability to localize global technology, developing products that meet regional compliance norms, linguistic preferences, climatic conditions, and cost expectations, while staying true to world-class standards.

The CP PLUS booth saw massive footfall from architects, home automation partners, real estate developers, and tech-savvy homeowners, all looking for smarter, scalable, and more secure living solutions. Live demonstrations of facial recognition-enabled door phones, real-time app-based alerts for intrusion attempts, and smart lock integrations left visitors impressed and inquisitive.

With its presence at the Smart Home Expo 2025, CP PLUS reaffirmed its mission to secure every Indian home with intelligent, accessible, and indigenously developed technology. As smart living becomes the norm and not the niche, the brand stands as a powerful enabler of the future, bridging the gap between innovation and trust, control and comfort, intelligence and simplicity.

