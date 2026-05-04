CP PLUS Launches New TVC with Punjab Kings, Showcasing the Power of Smart Security Through Sport-Led Storytelling

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Aditya Infotech, the parent company of India’s leading surveillance brand CP PLUS, announced the launch of its latest TVC in collaboration with Punjab Kings, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing association as the team’s Title Sponsor.

Conceptualized to blend the high-performance energy of sport with the precision and reliability of next-generation security solutions, the TVC reinforces CP PLUS’ positioning as a technology leader driving a safer, smarter India. The campaign leverages the mass appeal of cricket to bring alive the brand’s core values of trust, vigilance, and performance at scale.

As part of this campaign, CP PLUS curated a series of immersive on-ground experiences, including exclusive meet-and-greet events held in New Delhi and Chandigarh. These engagements brought together Punjab Kings players, brand leadership, partners, media, and community members, creating a dynamic platform for interaction and brand storytelling.

The New Delhi engagement, which also marked the official unveiling of the TVC, was designed as a vibrant and inclusive experience featuring informal play sessions, interactive activities, and participation from underprivileged children—underscoring CP PLUS’ commitment to purpose-driven brand building. Similarly, the Chandigarh event extended the campaign’s reach, deepening regional engagement and strengthening the emotional connect with fans and stakeholders.

Moving beyond conventional launch formats, these experiences reflect CP PLUS’ vision of building meaningful, people-centric narratives that go beyond products to create lasting impact.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS said, “Our association with Punjab Kings is a strategic step towards building deeper cultural and community connections beyond our core business. At CP PLUS, we believe true leadership lies not just in technological innovation, but in creating meaningful impact. This TVC and the larger campaign reflect our vision of engaging audiences through powerful storytelling, while reinforcing our commitment to a safer and smarter India.”

Through this campaign, CP PLUS continues to strengthen its integrated marketing approach—merging brand partnerships, mass media storytelling, and on-ground experiences to drive deeper consumer connect and recall.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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