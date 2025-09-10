CP PLUS Honored for Excellence in Strategic Electronics Manufacturing at ELCINA Defennovation Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, under the aegis of Aditya Infotech Ltd., has once again reaffirmed its leadership in innovation and indigenization by being recognized with the prestigious Excellence in Strategic Electronics Manufacturing Award at the ELCINA Defennovation Awards 2025 in Bengaluru.

This accolade celebrates CP PLUS’s outstanding contributions to the large-scale manufacturing of Strategic Electronics – a sector vital to powering India’s national security and strengthening the nation’s resilience. By combining deep technological expertise with a vision rooted in self-reliance, CP PLUS has built an ecosystem that not only meets the highest global standards but also advances the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.)

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd.) said, “At CP PLUS, innovation meets purpose. This award is a recognition of our long-standing commitment to developing advanced, indigenized technologies that safeguard our nation and create a resilient foundation for the future. We dedicate this honor to the spirit of Indian innovation and to the talented teams driving our mission forward.”

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility – India’s largest for surveillance equipment – CP PLUS has been at the forefront of producing next-generation surveillance systems, electronic solutions, and mission-critical technologies that support both civilian safety and defense readiness. The company’s foray into Strategic Electronics has further cemented its reputation as a pioneer in advancing India’s technological sovereignty.

The ELCINA Defennovation Awards are among the most respected recognitions in India’s electronics and defense sector, celebrating organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact in building technologies critical to national interest.

As CP PLUS continues to scale its manufacturing and R&D capabilities, this recognition marks a milestone in its journey to empower India with world-class, indigenously developed Strategic Electronics that serve both present and future security needs.

