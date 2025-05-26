CP PLUS Honored as India’s Most Trusted & Reliable Surveillance Solutions Provider at the NCN ICT Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, the nation’s leading surveillance solutions brand, has been conferred with the prestigious Top Achiever Award 2025 at the NCN ICT Awards. The award recognizes CP PLUS as the Most Trusted & Reliable Surveillance Solutions Provider in India, solidifying its position at the forefront of innovation, customer satisfaction, and technological excellence in the industry.

The NCN ICT Awards, organized annually by NCN (National Computrade News), celebrate top-performing technology brands, solution providers, and IT ecosystem leaders who are reshaping the Indian tech landscape. Each year, industry experts, analysts, and technology veterans come together to honor brands that have consistently delivered value through performance, trust, and innovation. This year, CP PLUS has emerged as a standout name in the surveillance domain.

This recognition comes as a powerful validation of CP PLUS’s ongoing commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, indigenously developed surveillance solutions that meet the evolving security needs of the nation. Known for its expansive portfolio, ranging from AI-based cameras, edge analytics, and integrated video management systems to smart storage solutions and resilient infrastructure deployments, CP PLUS has become synonymous with dependable and future-ready surveillance technologies.

“Being recognized as the Most Trusted & Reliable Surveillance Solutions Provider in India at the NCN ICT Awards 2025 is a matter of immense pride and responsibility. It motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying grounded in our mission of building a safer, smarter India,” adds Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS.

The award is a reflection of CP PLUS’s deep-rooted trust within the Indian market. Over the past two decades, the brand has pioneered advanced Made in Bharat surveillance technologies that are tailored to suit India’s dynamic environments and high-footfall scenarios. From critical infrastructure and smart cities to schools, airports, highways, retail chains, and residential societies, CP PLUS’s systems are today a cornerstone of secure and intelligent spaces across the country.

Today, CP PLUS stands as a brand that is more than just a surveillance provider. It is a trusted enabler of national security, a technology partner to countless organizations, and a flagbearer of Bharat’s self-reliant security ambitions.

The Top Achiever Award at the NCN ICT Awards 2025 comes at a time when CP PLUS continues to expand its global reach and deepen its local impact. CP PLUS attributes this achievement to its dedicated teams, technology partners, system integrators, and millions of satisfied customers. Their continued trust and support have been the driving force behind the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

