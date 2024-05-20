CP PLUS Helps Elevate Rail Infrastructure Safety as Lead Surveillance & Security Partner at Rail Infra Conference

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS proudly announces its partnership as the lead Surveillance & Security Partner at the esteemed Rail Infra Conference, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding critical infrastructural assets within the rail sector. This collaboration underscores CP PLUS’s commitment to advancing safety and security standards through cutting-edge surveillance solutions and state-of-the-art security technology.

The Rail Infra Conference, organized by the Ministry of Railways, convened to explore the integration of emerging technologies for enhancing railway infrastructure nationwide. As a frontrunner in the field, CP PLUS actively participated in this pivotal event, emphasizing the paramount importance of leveraging new-age technologies to fortify safety measures within the railways.

Mr. M.A. Johar, President of Strategic Business at CP PLUS,

Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Strategic Business at CP PLUS, represented the brand at the conference, delivering valuable insights on the transformative impact of innovative technologies in diverse sectors, including railways. Mr. Johar elucidated CP PLUS’s role in spearheading indigenized innovations tailored to enhance safety within the Indian Railways, reinforcing the brand’s position as a trailblazer in the realm of surveillance and security solutions.

“Our partnership with the Rail Infra Conference exemplifies our unwavering commitment to strengthening safety and security standards within the rail sector,” remarked Mr. Johar. “At CP PLUS, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to safeguard critical infrastructural assets and contribute to the advancement of rail infrastructure across the country.”

With a steadfast focus on innovation and excellence, CP PLUS continues to revolutionize the landscape of surveillance and security solutions, providing comprehensive protection for critical infrastructure and public safety. By collaborating with key stakeholders and industry leaders, CP PLUS remains at the forefront of driving positive change and fostering a secure environment for all.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429