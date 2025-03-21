CP PLUS Garners Acclaim at Source India – Electronics Supply Chain Summit with Distinguished Visits from Tamil Nadu Ministers & Dignitaries

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance solutions brand, continues to shine at the Source India – Electronics Supply Chain Summit, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in Made-in-Bharat innovations.

Many eminent dignitaries visited the CP PLUS exhibit which stood as a testament to CP PLUS’s steadfast commitment to bolstering India’s electronics manufacturing landscape with cutting-edge security and surveillance solutions. Tamil Nadu State ministers engaged in insightful conversations with the CP PLUS team, recognizing the brand’s pivotal role in supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by fostering indigenous technological advancements.

During the exhibition, CP PLUS showcased its latest Made-in-Bharat surveillance innovations, including advanced IP cameras, video management solutions, and next-generation video analytics technologies. The ministers commended CP PLUS’s efforts in spearheading self-reliant, high-quality security solutions, which are not only elevating India’s technological landscape but also strengthening the nation’s position in the global electronics supply chain.

Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Strategic Business, CP PLUS

Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Strategic Business, CP PLUS, who represented the brand at the summit and participated in a panel discussion on “India’s Present Position in the Global Value Chain of Key Sectors,” expressed his delight at the brand’s reception. Commenting on the occasion, he said, “It is an absolute honor to have our innovations recognized by the esteemed leadership of Tamil Nadu at Source India. At CP PLUS, we are steadfast in our mission to champion indigenous manufacturing and innovation, contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a global electronics manufacturing hub. The interactions at this summit reaffirm the transformative role Indian brands like ours play in shaping the future of the electronics supply chain.”

As CP PLUS continues to set new benchmarks in the security and surveillance industry, its participation at Source India serves as a powerful affirmation of the brand’s dedication to driving technological excellence, self-reliance, and India’s global standing in electronics manufacturing.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

