CP PLUS’ Founder Mr. Aditya Khemka Honored with the Pioneer in Surveillance Industry Award at the Viksit Delhi Summit & Awards

CP PLUS, a global leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, has been bestowed with the prestigious Pioneer in Surveillance Industry Award at the Viksit Delhi – Vision of New Delhi Summit & Awards. The award was presented to Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS, by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Ms. Rekha Gupta, in recognition of CP PLUS’s relentless commitment to bolstering security infrastructure and contributing to the vision of a safer, smarter Delhi.

The Vision of New Delhi Summit & Awards celebrated the efforts of organizations that have made a transformative impact on the capital’s development. CP PLUS stood out for its significant contributions to the surveillance sector, providing cutting-edge technology solutions that ensure safety and security across public spaces, critical infrastructure, and residential complexes.

CP PLUS has been an instrumental force in driving security initiatives, aligned with the vision of Viksit Delhi. Through multiple large-scale projects and technological advancements, the company has provided robust surveillance solutions to secure key public areas, transportation hubs, educational institutions, and government facilities. With a focus on providing real-time intelligence and actionable insights, CP PLUS has ensured greater situational awareness for law enforcement agencies, improving response times and enhancing public safety.

From deploying AI-driven surveillance systems that detect anomalies and predict threats to implementing smart video management software for seamless monitoring, CP PLUS has integrated innovation at every level. Recent projects in Delhi, including citywide CCTV networks, traffic management systems, Delhi Government School and Delhi Police Stations projects, and integrated command centers, have exemplified the company’s commitment to making urban spaces safer and smarter.

CP PLUS has consistently been at the forefront of introducing pioneering technologies in surveillance, including AI-powered video analytics, smart motion detection, and indigenized innovations that address the unique security needs of the Indian landscape. Through continuous R&D, the company has enabled smarter monitoring systems that provide real-time insights, proactive threat management, and seamless integration across various sectors.

The event brought together visionaries, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss innovative solutions for sustainable urban growth. CP PLUS’s acknowledgment at the summit serves as an inspiration for continued excellence and a reminder of the critical role security technology plays in the development of modern cities.

