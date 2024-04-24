CP PLUS Expands Across India, Empowering Every Corner with ‘Made-in-Bharat’ Innovation

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable feat achieved to ensure the people of Kerala now enjoy better and enhanced connection with CP PLUS, the brand has inaugurated a new Branch Office, Service Center as well its state-of-the-art Experience Center, CP PLUS World in Kochi, Ernakulam.

Researched, Developed, Manufactured & Made in Bharat

With its dedicated endeavors under the “Made-in-Bharat” initiative, CP PLUS is determined to realize the inherent potential of India. Celebrating the spirit of Indian-ness, the brand has launched a number of focused steps to turn Bharat into a global powerhouse.

CP PLUS’ “Made-in-Bharat” initiative is more than just a manufacturing strategy, it’s a commitment towards promoting self-reliance and innovation not only in the security and surveillance sector but across the country.

India’s Largest, Most Innovative Brand

Producing to meet the needs of the growing India, CP PLUS has set up the world’s largest manufacturing facility for surveillance products. With a total capacity of more than 3 Million units per month, this facility can be further expandable up to 6 Million to cater to global security demands.

Recognizing that investing in technology means spending for a better tomorrow, the brand’s rising investments in R&D stand as a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Playing a vital part in India’s extraordinary growth journey, CP PLUS has launched the ViDu series – a comprehensive range of completely indigenized advanced CCTV cameras. These cameras are designed, developed, and manufactured in India with a greater localization of the manufacturing process, showcasing the brand’s commitment to the “Make in Bharat” vision.

With this new range of high-performing, stand-alone security cameras, CP PLUS aims to spread new cutting-edge technology to every town in the country. Every component from software, mechanical, PCB, source code to hardware, and even driver security is being specially produced in India for the world.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

“Our mission in India is to make life safer and smarter for a billion-plus Indians everywhere. We have introduced India-focused innovations, making dependability more and more accessible to the masses. As we grow month by month, we are also stepping up our commitment to help build a truly self-reliant Bharat,” adds Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group).

Touching Lives and Empowering Futures

The brand has also launched CP PLUS World, a network of state-of-the-art experience centers strategically located in six metropolitans across India. These centers provide customers, partners, and security enthusiasts with an immersive and interactive experience of CP PLUS’ cutting-edge security solutions. The latest of these has been inaugurated along with the new CP PLUS Branch Office and Service Center in Kochi, Ernakulam.

In another initiative, CP PLUS is inviting its stakeholders, partners, and security professionals for exclusive factory tours of its manufacturing facility, which proudly stands as the largest in the world. These tours offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous processes and advanced technologies that drive CP PLUS’ production.

These focused endeavors underscore CP PLUS’ commitment towards empowering its customers while driving progress in the security industry, both in India and around the world. Through these cumulative efforts, CP PLUS is not only showcasing its leadership in the security and surveillance industry but also embracing the “Make in Bharat” spirit.

Transforming the Security Industry with Next-Gen Safety Solutions

CP PLUS has emerged as a beacon of change by incorporating itself at the forefront to make security more and more accessible to the masses. Today, the brand’s considerable efforts, determination, and perseverance have made tremendous progress in making cutting-edge CCTV cameras affordable to common people. Unquestionably, CP PLUS is the only Indian company that has been continuously making significant investments in R&D. Owing to this move by CP PLUS, the market is now set to offer 100% local production to revolutionize the entire surveillance industry.

Empowering citizens with a sense of security they can depend upon, CP PLUS is a pioneer Indian brand working to provide not just physical safety but an enhanced standard of living to the global population. This has given birth to the brand’s resolute commitment to saturate the Indian and Asian markets with leading-edge solutions that have been integrated with a multitude of advantageous features.

Moreover, continuously expanding the brand’s channel network, CP PLUS has been partnering with local distributors across the country to open one-of-a-kind exclusive CP PLUS Galaxy stores to enhance its supply chains across tier II and III towns spread all over India. With more than 50 CP PLUS Galaxy and CP PLUS Exclusive Partner stores already established and dozens more set to be launched in the next few months.

Values that Drive the Establishment

At CP PLUS, the team always measures success by the number of lives the brand has impacted and how its solutions have contributed to improving the way people live and connect. Every new product created for the surveillance industry by CP PLUS has been crafted with the aim of making lives more livable even in the darkest corners of society. All of the brand’s initiatives to take advantage of emerging technologies are focused on delivering dependability so that India can continue to grow at a fast and reliable pace.

Customer centricity is at the heart of CP PLUS as the brand always ensures that its products and services are better aligned with the ever-changing demands and preferences of its users. By prioritizing a more customer-centric approach, CP PLUS delivers more than anticipated, which has been witnessed by the strengthening loyalty for CP PLUS in the Indian market. More than anything, the CP PLUS team strives for innovating a better, safer, smarter future for all.

Leading the Way by Uplifting the Industry

In addition to creating dependable and competent inventions, the CP PLUS team has been leading Indians towards a better future by initiating a country-wide training program, Mission Tech under the CP PLUS Training Division to help upskill a professional and capable workforce. CP PLUS has been educating Indians across the country about the potential of CCTV technologies for many years now.

To meet the aspirations of the young and novice CCTV Installers and Technicians and to further invest in the human capital that India enjoys to ensure that there is a competent and proficient workforce in the Security and Surveillance Industry, CP PLUS began conducting practical hands-on training workshops, free of cost, regularly in all the 46 CP PLUS branches spread all over India. CP PLUS has successfully trained and certified over 50,000 CCTV Installers and Technicians under this program to date. The course is specially designed for the Indian environment so that system integrators and partners can deliver relevant solutions for the Indian market.

Stimulating Progress by Investing in Innovations

Encouraging and fostering a work culture where every member intends to be productive and create something new every day. When a team is encouraged and trained to think outside the box and find new creative solutions to its problems instead of sticking to orthodox measures, it opens the way for it to innovate and embrace new ideas and technologies. Stimulating creativity also helps in establishing a collaborative work environment which further pushes employees to work together and be more productive.

Furthermore, embracing a culture of continuous and never-faltering improvement has helped CP PLUS to constantly evaluate and improve processes, products, and services to meet the changing market demands and conditions.

CP PLUS has been the only brand constantly communicating with the consumers via its 360-degree campaigns over the past 7-8 years and with its brand ambassador Salman Khan, CP PLUS has been the first to educate users about the need for CCTV & to relay to them that it is not a luxury but an affordable necessity for everyone. The two key reasons ensuring success for CP PLUS have been FOCUS & RELATIONSHIP – to put in 200% Focus on what they do as the Best in the World, and to Value Relationships with customers, suppliers, and colleagues above any transaction or money.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429