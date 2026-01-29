CP PLUS CP-Z45Q Crowned Best Home Security Camera of the Year 2025 at the Gadget Bridge Awards

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS is proud to announce that its advanced smart home security camera, CP-Z45Q, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Home Security Camera of the Year 2025 award at the Gadget Bridge Awards. This recognition stands as a powerful testament to CP PLUS’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and building trust-driven security solutions designed specifically for Indian homes.

At CP PLUS, innovation is not an isolated pursuit; it is deeply rooted in understanding real-world needs. The CP-Z45Q reflects this philosophy by seamlessly blending intelligent technology with practical usability, empowering homeowners with security that is not only advanced but also intuitive and dependable.

Designed to deliver 4MP Quad HD clarity, the CP-Z45Q ensures that every moment is captured with vivid detail, eliminating blind spots and pixelated footage. Its pan and tilt functionality enables expansive coverage, making it an ideal solution for comprehensive indoor and outdoor home surveillance. Complemented by full-color night vision, the camera ensures round-the-clock vigilance, even in low-light environments, transforming darkness into actionable visibility.

What truly sets the CP-Z45Q apart is its intelligent approach to security. With human body detection and smart motion tracking, the camera is engineered to differentiate between relevant human activity and routine background movement. This results in precise alerts only when it truly matters—minimizing false alarms while maximizing peace of mind. The integrated built-in siren further strengthens security by acting as an active deterrent against potential intrusions.

Understanding that modern security must also respect personal boundaries, CP PLUS has equipped the CP-Z45Q with a privacy mode, allowing users to temporarily block camera view and recording when needed. Additionally, two-way audio communication enables homeowners to stay connected with loved ones, pets, or visitors from anywhere, reinforcing both safety and convenience.

Security today goes beyond hardware and CP PLUS ensures this through secure cloud recording and support for micro SD storage up to 256GB, offering flexible, encrypted options for video retention. With H.265 video compression, users benefit from efficient storage usage without compromising on video quality.

Built to withstand Indian conditions, the CP-Z45Q comes with a robust IP65 weatherproof design, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, and compatibility with Google Home, making it a future-ready addition to smart homes. Backed by globally recognized certifications including BIS, CE, FCC, and ISO standards, the camera reinforces CP PLUS’s promise of quality, compliance, and trust.

Winning the Best Home Security Camera of the Year 2025 is not just an accolade; it is a reflection of the confidence that consumers and industry experts place in CP PLUS. It celebrates a journey defined by relentless innovation, indigenous engineering, and a vision to make advanced security accessible to every Indian household.

As CP PLUS continues to shape the future of home security, the CP-Z45Q stands as a shining example of what happens when innovation meets trust and excellence follows.

