CP PLUS and Punjab Kings Join Hands to Unveil the Team Jersey, Marking a new Journey as Title Sponsor for IPL 2026

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Marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter ahead of IPL 2026, CP PLUS and Punjab Kings unveiled the team’s new jersey in Mohali on Friday, symbolizing not just a fresh season, but the coming together of two brands driven by a common vision of performance, innovation, and trust.

With CP PLUS stepping in as the title sponsor, the jersey becomes a powerful representation of this strategic partnership bringing together the scale of cricket and the strength of a technology-driven brand that is deeply embedded in India’s growth story.

This collaboration reflects a natural alignment between Punjab Kings’ fearless, high-performance ethos and CP PLUS’s commitment to precision, reliability, and future-ready innovation. More than a branding exercise, the association is rooted in long-term strategic intent leveraging the IPL platform to drive meaningful engagement, brand salience, and consumer trust.

As one of India’s most influential sporting platforms, the IPL offers CP PLUS an opportunity to amplify its positioning as a leader in security and surveillance solutions while connecting with a diverse, digitally engaged audience. The partnership is designed to unlock value through integrated storytelling, technology-led experiences, and strong regional resonance especially in cricket-first markets like Punjab.

The jersey, in this context, becomes more than just team apparel, which evolves into a high-visibility symbol of innovation, scale, and brand integration, reinforcing CP PLUS’s presence at the intersection of technology and everyday life.

As the season unfolds, the partnership will focus on creating immersive fan experiences, leveraging both on-ground and digital ecosystems. From enhancing matchday engagement to building deeper consumer connections, the collaboration reflects a forward-looking approach to sports marketing where brand purpose meets cultural relevance.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

Commenting on the association, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS said, “This marks the beginning of a meaningful journey for CP PLUS. The unveiling of the Punjab Kings jersey is symbolic of a deeper alignment one that is built on shared ambition, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence. As a brand, we have always believed in delivering consistent performance and building trust through technology, values that resonate strongly with the spirit of Punjab Kings. Through this partnership, we aim to create a strong, future-facing platform that connects with millions while reinforcing our commitment to enabling safer and smarter environments across India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings said, “We would like to welcome CP Plus into the Punjab Kings family. It’s our pleasure to be associated with a brand that, like us, values excellence and keeps the consumer at the focus. With a shared vision powering this partnership, we look forward to having a great season ahead.”

Mr. Saurabh Arora, CCO of Punjab Kings added, “CP PLUS is a brand that people trust and encounter every day, which makes this partnership a seamless integration. Our goal is to build something across the season that delivers genuine consumer impact and gives fans a closer connection to Punjab Kings.”

As Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2026, this partnership sets the foundation for a season defined by energy, ambition, and impact where sport, technology, and brand purpose come together to create a compelling narrative both on and off the field.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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