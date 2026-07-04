CP PLUS Achieves a Landmark Milestone with the 100th Mission Tech L-1 Program, Empowering the Future of India’s Security Workforce

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CP PLUS proudly celebrated the successful completion of the 100th Mission Tech L-1 Program – Centurion Edition at the CP PLUS Corporate Training Centre, Noida. The landmark achievement reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to nurturing talent, strengthening technical capabilities, and building a highly skilled workforce that will drive the future of India’s rapidly evolving security and surveillance industry.

Since its inception, the Mission Tech initiative has stood as a cornerstone of CP PLUS’s vision to bridge the industry’s skill gap through structured, hands-on technical education. Designed to equip System Integrators and Installers with the practical knowledge required to deploy and manage modern security technologies, the program has become one of the industry’s most impactful learning platforms.

With the successful completion of its Centurion Edition, the NSDC-certified Mission Tech Level 1 Training Program has now empowered more than 2,100 System Integrators and Installers, equipping them with the expertise needed to confidently install, configure, troubleshoot, and maintain today’s increasingly intelligent surveillance ecosystems. From AI-powered cameras and advanced video analytics to networking fundamentals and integrated security solutions, participants receive comprehensive training aligned with the latest technological advancements and evolving industry requirements.

Beyond technical knowledge, the initiative represents CP PLUS’s broader commitment to creating a future-ready security ecosystem where innovation is supported by skilled professionals capable of delivering excellence in every deployment. As surveillance technologies continue to become more intelligent, interconnected, and AI-driven, the importance of continuous learning and professional development has never been greater. Through Mission Tech, CP PLUS is ensuring that its channel partners remain equipped to meet these changing demands while delivering superior value to customers across diverse sectors.

The milestone also reinforces CP PLUS’s long-standing collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), reflecting the company’s contribution toward strengthening India’s skill development ecosystem. By combining globally relevant technical education with practical industry exposure, the program supports the nation’s vision of developing a highly capable workforce ready to power India’s digital and infrastructure transformation.

Reaching the 100th Mission Tech L-1 Program is not merely a numerical achievement, it is a celebration of the thousands of professionals who have chosen to learn, grow, and advance alongside CP PLUS. Each trained installer and system integrator represents another step toward creating safer cities, smarter enterprises, and more resilient public infrastructure through the effective deployment of advanced security technologies.

As the security landscape continues to evolve, CP PLUS remains committed to investing not only in cutting-edge innovation but also in the people who bring these technologies to life. Through initiatives like Mission Tech, the company continues to empower the industry’s workforce with the knowledge, confidence, and expertise required to build a stronger, smarter, and more secure Bharat.

With a century of successful training programs now complete, CP PLUS looks ahead to the next chapter of learning, innovation, and industry empowerment, continuing its mission of transforming knowledge into capability and capability into lasting impact.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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