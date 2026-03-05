CP PLUS Accelerates India’s Secure Digital Future with Landmark Presence at the Nation’s Most Influential Technology Forums

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS marked a remarkable month of strategic engagement and technological showcase throughout February 2026. Participating in some of the nation’s most prestigious industry forums, including Municipalika 2026, ELCINA’s 15th Source India – Electronics Supply Chain 2026, ACMA Delhi, and the IT & Security Expo 2026 – CP PLUS demonstrated its steadfast commitment to advancing India’s technological sovereignty, strengthening critical infrastructure, and enabling safer, smarter, and more resilient ecosystems across the country.

From government-approved STQC-certified surveillance solutions to indigenous electronics manufacturing and next-generation automotive security technologies, CP PLUS stood at the forefront of India’s evolving security landscape, presenting innovations designed to address the complex and dynamic needs of modern urbanization, mobility, and national infrastructure.

Powering India’s Smart City Vision at Municipalika 2026

At Municipalika 2026, India’s premier platform dedicated to urban transformation and smart city innovation, CP PLUS showcased the country’s largest portfolio of STQC-certified advanced security solutions – engineered specifically to support the vision of safe, intelligent, and resilient cities.

With rapid urbanization reshaping India’s socio-economic fabric, cities are increasingly dependent on intelligent surveillance ecosystems capable of ensuring public safety, optimizing urban operations, and enabling proactive governance. CP PLUS responded to this imperative by presenting a comprehensive range of indigenized surveillance technologies, including AI-powered cameras, advanced video management systems, integrated command and control platforms, and secure storage solutions – each designed to meet stringent government standards and compliance frameworks.

A defining highlight of CP PLUS’s participation was the distinguished visit of Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, to the CP PLUS Pavilion. His presence underscored the critical importance of indigenous, government-approved surveillance technologies in building secure, future-ready urban ecosystems.

The Minister’s visit reflected the growing alignment between India’s national infrastructure priorities and CP PLUS’s technological vision. As cities embrace digital transformation, the need for secure, reliable, and sovereign surveillance solutions has become fundamental. CP PLUS’s STQC-certified portfolio stands as a testament to its leadership in delivering trusted, compliant, and scalable security technologies designed specifically for India’s urban future.

Through its participation, CP PLUS reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner to governments, municipalities, and infrastructure authorities, empowering them with the technological backbone necessary to enable smarter governance and safer public spaces.

Advancing India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem at ELCINA Source India 2026, Chennai

CP PLUS continued its momentum at ELCINA’s 15th Source India – Electronics Supply Chain 2026 in Chennai, one of India’s most influential platforms dedicated to strengthening the nation’s electronics supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem.

As India accelerates its journey toward becoming a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse, CP PLUS showcased its robust indigenous R&D capabilities, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and commitment to developing certified, secure, and future-ready electronic technologies within the country.

The company’s participation reflected its strategic alignment with national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing localized innovation, domestic production, and supply chain resilience. By leveraging advanced semiconductor integration, intelligent video analytics, and secure hardware architectures, CP PLUS continues to contribute significantly to India’s electronics self-reliance.

Its solutions – designed, engineered, and manufactured with a focus on performance, compliance, and reliability – are already powering critical infrastructure across sectors including banking, transportation, law enforcement, public safety, and urban administration.

At ELCINA Source India 2026, CP PLUS highlighted how indigenous manufacturing not only strengthens national security but also enhances economic resilience, fosters innovation, and positions India as a global leader in electronics and security technologies.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Mobility at ACMA Delhi with CP PLUS CarKam

Recognizing the rapid transformation of India’s mobility landscape, CP PLUS showcased its advanced automotive security solutions at ACMA Delhi through its dedicated automotive security brand, CP PLUS CarKam.

As modern transportation systems become increasingly complex, the need for intelligent, reliable, and real-time vehicle monitoring has become essential. CP PLUS CarKam presented one of the most comprehensive lineups of advanced dashcams – engineered to deliver precision imaging, intelligent recording, and robust performance in real-world driving conditions.

These next-generation dashcams incorporate cutting-edge imaging sensors, wide dynamic range capabilities, intelligent incident detection, and seamless connectivity – ensuring enhanced driver safety, accountability, and operational transparency. Designed for both personal and commercial use, CP PLUS CarKam solutions address the evolving needs of fleet operators, logistics providers, and individual vehicle owners.

By integrating intelligent vision into mobility ecosystems, CP PLUS is contributing to safer roads, improved driving behavior, and enhanced transportation security – supporting India’s broader vision of intelligent mobility and connected transportation infrastructure.

Showcasing Advanced Security Innovation at IT & Security Expo 2026, Jalgaon

Further extending its technological outreach, CP PLUS participated in the IT & Security Expo 2026, organized by the Information Technology Association in Jalgaon. Held from February 13–15, 2026, at Khandesh Central Mall, the event served as a key platform for showcasing next-generation IT and security innovations to industry stakeholders, government representatives, and technology professionals.

Under the theme “Smarter Tech for a Safer World,” CP PLUS presented a comprehensive portfolio of advanced surveillance solutions, including AI-enabled cameras, intelligent monitoring systems, and enterprise-grade security platforms. These solutions demonstrated the company’s ability to address diverse security requirements across commercial, institutional, industrial, and public environments.

The showcase highlighted CP PLUS’s commitment to delivering future-ready security technologies that combine artificial intelligence, advanced imaging, and secure system architecture – ensuring reliability, scalability, and operational efficiency.

The event also provided a valuable opportunity for CP PLUS to engage with partners, system integrators, and customers, fostering collaboration and strengthening its nationwide technology ecosystem.

Reinforcing India’s Technological Sovereignty Through Indigenous Innovation

Across all four prestigious platforms, CP PLUS delivered a consistent and powerful message: India’s security future must be built on indigenous innovation, trusted technologies, and sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

With one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios of STQC-certified surveillance solutions, CP PLUS continues to set new benchmarks in compliance, reliability, and performance. Its technologies are already deployed across thousands of critical installations – including government institutions, smart cities, banking networks, law enforcement agencies, transportation systems, and enterprise infrastructure.

By investing heavily in research and development, advanced manufacturing, and AI-driven security innovation, CP PLUS is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s digital infrastructure and national security framework.

A Vision for a Safer, Smarter, and Self-Reliant India

CP PLUS’s impactful participation across Municipalika 2026, ELCINA Source India 2026, ACMA Delhi, and the IT & Security Expo 2026 reflects its unwavering commitment to enabling India’s technological evolution through trusted, intelligent, and indigenized security solutions.

As India continues its transformation into a digitally empowered and globally competitive nation, CP PLUS remains dedicated to delivering innovations that protect people, secure infrastructure, and empower institutions.

By combining indigenous innovation, government-certified compliance, and cutting-edge technological expertise, CP PLUS is not only shaping the future of surveillance—it is helping build the foundation of a safer, smarter, and more secure India.

